NLCS Game 1: Chicago Cubs arrive late in Los Angeles after unscheduled stop

By The Sports Xchange   |   Oct. 13, 2017 at 6:30 PM
The Chicago Cubs' overnight flight to Los Angeles lasted into Friday afternoon before arriving more than five hours behind schedule.

The United charter plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport at 12:09 p.m. PT (3:09 p.m. ET) after a five-hour stop in Albuquerque, N.M. when a person on board became ill.

The Cubs open the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. They wrapped up the NL Division Series against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.

According to flight tracking logs, Chicago departed Washington Dulles airport at 4:07 a.m. ET. The flight diverted to Albuquerque just more than three hours later when a non-player was ill. That person was transported to an Albuquerque hospital.

The unexpected landing created another problem -- the pilots ran out of flight time and needed to be replaced. Five hours later, at 10:28 a.m. MT (12:28 a.m. ET) the flight departed Albuquerque for Los Angeles.

