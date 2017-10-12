ALCS Game 1: Masahiro Tanaka to start for New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

The New York Yankees tabbed right-hander Masahiro Tanaka to start Friday's opener of the American League Championship Series against the host Houston Astros.

The Yankees announced their rotation on Thursday, one day after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the AL Division Series.

Right-hander Luis Severino will start Saturday's Game 2 in Houston. Left-hander CC Sabathia will start Game 3 when the series moves to New York, and right-hander Sonny Gray will pitch Game 4.

Houston announced earlier in the week that left-hander Dallas Keuchel was its Game 1 starter. Right-hander Justin Verlander will start Game 2.

Tanaka pitched a stellar outing in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Indians when the Yankees were facing elimination. He allowed three hits and struck out seven in seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory.

Tanaka was 13-12 with a 4.74 ERA in 30 regular-season starts.