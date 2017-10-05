Former New York Yankees pitcher Joba Chamberlain on retirement: 'It's time to be a dad'

Former reliever Joba Chamberlain, who is perhaps best known for being on the receiving end of an attack by midges in the 2007 American League Division Series, told the New York Post that he is retired.

When asked by the newspaper if he was interested in extending his professional baseball career, Chamberlain said he had another important task ahead of him.

"No, it's time to be a dad," the 32-year-old said. "Karter is in junior high and obviously this year I got to see him play a lot. It was fun to watch. We went to Cooperstown (for a tournament) and that was fun for the boys."

Like his father, the 11-year-old Karter is a pitcher.

The elder Chamberlain began his professional career with plenty of fanfare, with the Yankees' fans and brass divided on whether he should be a starter or a reliever. The team limited his workload early on, a policy that came to be known as the "Joba Rules."

Chamberlain pitched out of the bullpen during the Yankees' run to the 2009 World Series title before eventually departing for the Detroit Tigers. He then shuffled to the Kansas City Royals and Indians, who released him on July 3, 2016.

He finished his career with a 25-21 mark, a 3.81 ERA and seven saves in 10 major league seasons.

Chamberlain was invited to spring training with the Milwaukee Brewers this year, but was released before the team began the season.