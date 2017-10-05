AL Division Series: Boston Red Sox lose Eduardo Nunez to knee injury vs. Houston Astros

HOUSTON -- Boston Red Sox designated hitter Eduardo Nunez was lost with a right knee injury in the first inning of Thursday's Game 1 in the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park, pulling up lame after hitting a ground ball to Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

Nunez, who played in just one game since Sept. 9 while dealing with an injury to the same knee, failed to make it to first base and was carried off the field by a Red Sox trainer and Boston manager John Farrell.

Nunez last played on Sept. 25 against the Toronto Blue Jays, finishing 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in a 6-4 loss. He re-aggravated that knee injury and his status for the remainder of the series is to be determined.

Hanley Ramirez replaced Nunez in the lineup.

Acquired from the San Francisco Giants just prior to the non-waiver trade deadline, Nunez slashed .321/.353/.539 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 38 games with the Red Sox. He was medically cleared and added to the ALDS roster following a series of recent workouts.