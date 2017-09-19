Home / Sports News / MLB

St. Louis Cardinals activate pitcher Adam Wainwright from disabled list

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 19, 2017 at 9:30 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The St. Louis Cardinals activated right-handed pitcher Adam Wainwright from the disabled list, the team announced Tuesday.

Wainwright, 36, has been absent since mid-August due to a right elbow impingement. He last pitched on Aug. 17, when he gave up seven hits and five runs in three innings.

Wainwright owns a 12-5 record in 23 starts, but his ERA is just 5.12.

The Cardinals plan to use him out of the bullpen for the rest of this season.

Wainwright is under contract for one more year at $19.5 million.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Fantasy Football: Week 3 add/drops from waiver wire Fantasy Football: Week 3 add/drops from waiver wire
Figure-skating run for Olympics taking shape: Meet contenders for Team USA Figure-skating run for Olympics taking shape: Meet contenders for Team USA
Dustin Pedroia: Boston Red Sox 2B hits ball into his own face Dustin Pedroia: Boston Red Sox 2B hits ball into his own face
Kevin Durant: Golden State Warriors' star loses shooting contest to Chris Mullin Kevin Durant: Golden State Warriors' star loses shooting contest to Chris Mullin
Kobe Bryant: Los Angeles Lakers icon compares daughter Gigi to WNBA star Diana Taurasi Kobe Bryant: Los Angeles Lakers icon compares daughter Gigi to WNBA star Diana Taurasi