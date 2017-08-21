Home / Sports News / MLB

Texas Rangers move pitcher Matt Bush to disabled list after nasty collision

By The Sports Xchange   |   Aug. 21, 2017 at 8:04 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Matt Bush on the 10-day disabled list Monday, one day after he was put in concussion protocol following a collision with teammate Joey Gallo.

Bush and Gallo collided while chasing a popup in the eighth inning of Texas' 3-2 home loss to the Chicago White Sox. Bush bruised his right knee and Gallo sustained a non-displaced nasal fracture and a swollen upper lip.

Outfielder Ryan Rua was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to fill the roster spot of the 31-year-old Bush, who has a 3-4 record with 10 saves and a 3.04 ERA in 49 appearances.

Rua has batted .202 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 45 games with the Rangers this season.

Texas also optioned infielder Phil Gosselin to Round Rock and selected the contract of right-hander Nick Gardewine from Double-A Frisco to take Gosselin's place on the 25-man roster.

Gosselin entered as a defensive replacement Sunday after Gallo's exit in the eighth inning. He is batting .146 with two RBIs in 29 games with Pittsburgh and Texas this season.

Gardewine has posted a 1-2 record with four saves and a 2.41 ERA in 30 relief appearances at Frisco.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Cincinnati Bengals cut DT Thompson, WR Hamilton and RB Williams Cincinnati Bengals cut DT Thompson, WR Hamilton and RB Williams
Fantasy Football: Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon provide preseason sparks Fantasy Football: Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon provide preseason sparks
Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade lets 15-year-old son drive $300K car Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade lets 15-year-old son drive $300K car
LPGA Solheim Cup results, leaderboard: Team USA rides early wave to Solheim Cup repeat LPGA Solheim Cup results, leaderboard: Team USA rides early wave to Solheim Cup repeat
Minnesota Vikings sign former Minnesota QB Mitch Leidner, cut LB Darnell Sankey Minnesota Vikings sign former Minnesota QB Mitch Leidner, cut LB Darnell Sankey