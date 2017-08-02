Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson robs home run for Catch of the Year nominee

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians combined for 22 runs Tuesday, but the best play of the game came in the outfield from Austin Jackson.

Jackson, the Indians' center fielder, was manning his position in the bottom of the fifth inning at Fenway Park when Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez stepped up to the plate.

Ramirez took a called first strike from Indians righty Dan Otero before eyeing his second offering. He swatted Otero's 0-1 83.8 mph slider toward the short wall in right center. Jackson tracked the hit, running toward the wall. He then leapt up and gloved the ball with his left arm, while falling over the fence and into the Red Sox's bullpen.

Red Sox pitching coaches stared at the intruder before helping him to his feet. The Indians led 7-5 at the time of his sensational snare.

Jackson, who has a team-leading .328 this season, needed the play to make up for a poor performance at the plate. He went 1-for-5 on the night and left four runners on base.

Ramirez went 0-for-4 at the plate for the Red Sox.

Boston won the contest 12-10 for their third win in four games. The three-game series wraps up at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday at Fenway Park. Boston leads the American League East while Cleveland leads the American League Central.