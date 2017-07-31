Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Kyle Farmer hits walk-off double in first MLB at-bat

July 31 (UPI) -- Rookie Kyle Farmer started his career on fire Sunday, hitting a walk-off double for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Farmer, 26, was an eighth round pick by the Dodgers in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft. The University of Georgia product spent more than three seasons in the minor leagues before getting called up on Friday. Farmer was hitting .326 with nine home runs and 47 RBI this season in Triple-A and Double-A.

The club already knew he could rake, but on Sunday he showed it off in the clutch.

Farmer stepped up to the plate with the Dodgers trailing the San Francisco Giants 2-1 and one out away in the bottom of the 11th inning. He walked into the box as a pinch hitter for Pedro Baez. Farmer went down 0-2 after his first two offerings from Giants righty Albert Suarez. He got back in front of the count after taking three consecutive balls from the Giants arm before turning around Suarez's sixth offering. Suarez tossed in a 96 mph four-seam fastball, which Farmer belted to the opposite field. The hit went past the first baseman and just stayed fair, nearly rolling to the right field wall. Corey Seager came around to tie the score and Justin Turner flew around the bases, just getting in for the winning run from first base.

A plethora of white Dodgers jerseys swarmed the rookie in celebration of the 3-2 victory. The Dodgers have now won eight consecutive games. Los Angeles (74-31) has the best record in baseball and leads the National League West by 14 games.

"Oh, gosh," Farmer told reporters after the game, according to the Los Angeles Times. "It feels awesome. That was a pretty cool moment for me and the team."

Farmer is the only player in Dodgers history with a walk-off RBI in the first plate appearance of his career. After the game, Farmer met up with his family. The Farmers missed their flight back to Atlanta in order to see his game. Farmer was born in Atlanta and also went to high school in the city at Marist School, before playing for the Bulldogs.

"I looked out and I saw [Alex] Wood running at me full speed and I didn't know what he was going to do," Farmer said, according to MLB.com. "And then all of a sudden he tackled me, so that's probably the best hit he's had on me in years."

Kyle Farmer's family waited all weekend to see his MLB debut. They even missed their flight tonight. Here was the reunion after the game pic.twitter.com/OVMxawmlwQ — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 31, 2017

The Dodgers go for a ninth straight victory at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Farmer's hometown. The 1924 Dodgers hold the record for most consecutive victories (15).