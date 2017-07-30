Home / Sports News / MLB

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre records 3,000th hit

By Matthew Martinez, The Sports Xchange   |   July 30, 2017 at 11:14 PM
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre became the 31st player in Major League Baseball history to record 3,000 hits Sunday when he ripped a bouncing double on a 3-0 pitch down the third base line in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles.

Fans throughout Gobe Life Park had their cellphones out, recording the moment for posterity. After all, Beltre became the first player in a Rangers uniform to reach 3,000 hits, and the first player to reach the milestone in Arlington.

Beltre also became the first Dominican-born player to reach 3,000 hits in his career. The double was Beltre's 605th, tying Milwaukee Brewers great Paul Molitor and the Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Waner for 13th on the all-time doubles list.

Two batters later, Rangers second baseman Roughned Odor drove in Beltre and Nomar Mazara, who drew a walk before Beltre's historic at-bat.

