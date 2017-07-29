Home / Sports News / MLB

Toronto Blue Jays place Troy Tulowitzki on DL

By Larry Millson, The Sports Xchange   |   July 29, 2017 at 1:54 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a sprained right ankle and called up infielder Rob Refsnyder from Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays also sent right-handed pitcher Chris Smith to Buffalo on option and activated right-hander Mike Bolsinger from the 10-day disabled list, where he had been with left knee inflammation.

Tulowitzki fell after stepping on first base as he tried to beat out a grounder during the third inning of the 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. He was helped off the field by two trainers.

Tulowitzki is batting .249/.300/.378 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 66 games this season. He also was on the DL April 22-May 25 with a strained hamstring.

Refsnyder was acquired last Sunday from the New York Yankees in exchange for first baseman Ryan McBroom, who was with Double-A New Hampshire.

In four games at Buffalo, Refsnyder was hitting .417 (5-for-12) with two RBIs and three walks. In 20 games with the Yankees this season, he batted .135 (5-for-37) with a double and a triple.

Bolsinger is 0-3 with a 5.59 ERA in nine games (five starts) with Toronto. He was injured in July in a relief outing against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Smith has a 5.40 ERA in four appearances with Toronto.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Miami Dolphins' Jay Ajayi says he's 'more hungry,' never wants to come off of field Miami Dolphins' Jay Ajayi says he's 'more hungry,' never wants to come off of field
Arizona Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray gets normal CT scan result after taking liner to head Arizona Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray gets normal CT scan result after taking liner to head
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge loses tooth in home run celebration New York Yankees' Aaron Judge loses tooth in home run celebration
Dallas Cowboys' David Irving rips nipple in training camp practice Dallas Cowboys' David Irving rips nipple in training camp practice
Baltimore Ravens sign David Olson over Colin Kaepernick Baltimore Ravens sign David Olson over Colin Kaepernick