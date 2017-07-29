Toronto Blue Jays place Troy Tulowitzki on DL

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a sprained right ankle and called up infielder Rob Refsnyder from Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays also sent right-handed pitcher Chris Smith to Buffalo on option and activated right-hander Mike Bolsinger from the 10-day disabled list, where he had been with left knee inflammation.

Tulowitzki fell after stepping on first base as he tried to beat out a grounder during the third inning of the 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. He was helped off the field by two trainers.

Tulowitzki is batting .249/.300/.378 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 66 games this season. He also was on the DL April 22-May 25 with a strained hamstring.

Refsnyder was acquired last Sunday from the New York Yankees in exchange for first baseman Ryan McBroom, who was with Double-A New Hampshire.

In four games at Buffalo, Refsnyder was hitting .417 (5-for-12) with two RBIs and three walks. In 20 games with the Yankees this season, he batted .135 (5-for-37) with a double and a triple.

Bolsinger is 0-3 with a 5.59 ERA in nine games (five starts) with Toronto. He was injured in July in a relief outing against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Smith has a 5.40 ERA in four appearances with Toronto.