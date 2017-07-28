Home / Sports News / MLB

MLB: Seattle Mariners re-acquire Erasmo Ramirez from Tampa Bay Rays

By The Sports Xchange   |   July 28, 2017 at 5:07 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Seattle Mariners re-acquired right-hander Erasmo Ramirez from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in exchange for right-handed reliever Steve Cishek.

Ramirez, who was traded by Seattle to Tampa Bay on March 31, 2015, is under team control through the 2019 season.

"Erasmo brings us a good combination of experience, versatility and control as we look to both be better in 2017, and in future seasons," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. "We've added depth to our pitching staff in a variety of ways and maintained flexibility as we move forward with a player that is under club control for 2017, 2018 and 2019."

Ramirez, 27, was 4-3 with one save, six holds and a 4.80 ERA over 69 1/3 innings with 55 strikeouts in 26 games, including eight starts, for the Rays this season. As a reliever, he posted a 3.23 ERA over 30 2/3 innings with 23 strikeouts in 18 appearances, while limiting opponents to a .189 average with a .232 on-base percentage.

In six major league seasons with Seattle (2012-14) and Tampa Bay (2015-17), Ramirez is 29-32 with three saves and a 4.23 ERA over 530 innings with 409 strikeouts in 171 games, including 71 starts.

Cishek, 31, was 1-1 with one save and a 3.15 ERA over 20 innings with 15 strikeouts in 23 relief appearances this seasons for the Mariners since being activated from 10-day disabled list. He began the season on the 10-day DL on March 31 as he was recovering from surgery to repair a left hip labrum tear.

Since being signed by Seattle as a free agent on Dec. 14, 2015, Cishek was 5-7 with a 2.89 ERA over 84 innings with 91 strikeouts in 85 relief appearances.

In parts of eight major league seasons with Miami (2010-15), St. Louis (2015) and Seattle (2016-17), Cishek is 22-27 with 121 saves and a 2.83 ERA over 397 innings with 423 strikeouts in 396 relief appearances.

Related UPI Stories
Latest Headlines
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge loses tooth in home run celebration New York Yankees' Aaron Judge loses tooth in home run celebration 2 hours ago ago
July 28 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge was so excited after a home run recently that he lost his tooth. And he didn't even hit the long ball.
Toronto Blue Jays star Marcus Stroman charges ump, gets ejected Toronto Blue Jays star Marcus Stroman charges ump, gets ejected 9 hours ago ago
July 28 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman, manager John Gibbons and catcher Russell Martin were all ejected Thursday at the Rogers Centre.
Brett Gardner, New York Yankees stun Tampa Bay Rays Brett Gardner, New York Yankees stun Tampa Bay Rays 18 hours ago ago
NEW YORK -- Brett Gardner led off the bottom of the 11th inning with the game-winning homer as the New York Yankees outlasted the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night.
MLB: Different eras to come together at Hall of Fame induction MLB: Different eras to come together at Hall of Fame induction 18 hours ago ago
There will be plenty of reminders, even some imperfect ones, of baseball's ability to connect different eras on Sunday afternoon, when a quintet of men -- former players Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez and executives John Schuerholz and Bud Selig -- will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in front of tens of thousands of fans at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians complete sweep of Los Angeles Angels Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians complete sweep of Los Angeles Angels 1 day ago ago
CLEVELAND -- Francisco Lindor's two-out RBI single in the seventh inning snapped a tie and lifted the Cleveland Indians to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field.
Trending Stories
Toronto Blue Jays star Marcus Stroman charges ump, gets ejected Toronto Blue Jays star Marcus Stroman charges ump, gets ejected
Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown arrives to camp in 1931 Rolls-Royce, James Harrison in fire truck Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown arrives to camp in 1931 Rolls-Royce, James Harrison in fire truck
Oakland Raiders cut OT Austin Howard, save $5 million Oakland Raiders cut OT Austin Howard, save $5 million
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre ejected for moving on-deck circle Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre ejected for moving on-deck circle
Green Bay Packers DE Mike Daniels calls out defense Green Bay Packers DE Mike Daniels calls out defense