Tampa Bay Rays acquire LHP Dan Jennings from Chicago White Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired left-hander Dan Jennings from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday in exchange for switch-hitting first baseman Casey Gillaspie.

Jennings has posted a 3-1 mark with a 3.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 48 appearances (44 1/3 innings) this season. The 30-year-old owns a 9-7 record with a 3.12 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 165 career appearances (161 1/3 innings) with the Miami Marlins and White Sox.

Gillaspie is batting .227 with nine homers, 44 RBIs and 45 runs scored in 95 games this season with Triple-A Durham. The 24-year-old will be placed on the disabled list for Triple-A Charlotte with a fractured right big toe sustained on Tuesday after he fouled a ball off his foot.

"Casey is a recent first-round pick who has shown a quality approach at the plate with some power throughout his minor league career," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "He gives us yet another highly touted hitter who has stood out at every level in the Rays system and increases our organizational depth as we continue to add prospects to the system."