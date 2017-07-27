Home / Sports News / MLB

Tampa Bay Rays acquire LHP Dan Jennings from Chicago White Sox

By The Sports Xchange   |   July 27, 2017 at 11:57 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired left-hander Dan Jennings from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday in exchange for switch-hitting first baseman Casey Gillaspie.

Jennings has posted a 3-1 mark with a 3.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 48 appearances (44 1/3 innings) this season. The 30-year-old owns a 9-7 record with a 3.12 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 165 career appearances (161 1/3 innings) with the Miami Marlins and White Sox.

Gillaspie is batting .227 with nine homers, 44 RBIs and 45 runs scored in 95 games this season with Triple-A Durham. The 24-year-old will be placed on the disabled list for Triple-A Charlotte with a fractured right big toe sustained on Tuesday after he fouled a ball off his foot.

"Casey is a recent first-round pick who has shown a quality approach at the plate with some power throughout his minor league career," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "He gives us yet another highly touted hitter who has stood out at every level in the Rays system and increases our organizational depth as we continue to add prospects to the system."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre ejected for moving on-deck circle Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre ejected for moving on-deck circle
NFL legend Terrell Owens jukes Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang out of his shoes NFL legend Terrell Owens jukes Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang out of his shoes
Pro Football Hall of Fame plans behavior science and addiction center, assisted living for former stars Pro Football Hall of Fame plans behavior science and addiction center, assisted living for former stars
Los Angeles Chargers trade for QB Cardale Jones from Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers trade for QB Cardale Jones from Buffalo Bills
Minnesota Vikings give contract extension to DE Everson Griffen, make two other moves Minnesota Vikings give contract extension to DE Everson Griffen, make two other moves