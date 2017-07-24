Home / Sports News / MLB

Texas Rangers pitcher Tyson Ross lands on DL with blister

By The Sports Xchange   |   July 24, 2017 at 11:13 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Texas Rangers placed Tyson Ross on the 10-day disabled list on Monday, making him the latest pitcher to be sidelined with a blister.

Ross is out with a blister on his right index finger. He joined Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Brandon McCarthy, San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto and Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez as the fourth player to land on the DL with a blister since the All-Star break.

Ross was placed on the DL after allowing five runs (four earned) and four hits in 3 2/3 innings Sunday at Tampa Bay, getting a no-decision in the Rangers' 6-5 win. He is 2-2 with a 7.52 ERA in seven starts for Texas, which signed him after Ross underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in the offseason.

To replace Ross on the active roster, catcher Brett Nicholas was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. He was batting .311 with seven homers and 38 RBIs in 69 games for Round Rock this season.

Nicholas, 29, appeared in 15 games for Texas last season and batted .275 (11-for-40) with two homers and four RBIs.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Boston Celtics' Danny Ainge gets dunked on by son in driveway Boston Celtics' Danny Ainge gets dunked on by son in driveway
Conor McGregor upstages Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green in Insta-spat Conor McGregor upstages Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green in Insta-spat
Derrick Rose meeting with Cleveland Cavaliers Derrick Rose meeting with Cleveland Cavaliers
2017 Brickyard 400 full results, final leaderboard 2017 Brickyard 400 full results, final leaderboard
Scott Blumstein wins 2017 World Series of Poker's $8.15M prize Scott Blumstein wins 2017 World Series of Poker's $8.15M prize