Home / Sports News / MLB

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers activate Eric Sogard, demote Keon Broxton

By The Sports Xchange   |   July 22, 2017 at 5:40 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Milwaukee Brewers activated infielder Eric Sogard from the 10-day disabled list and optioned slumping center fielder Keon Broxton to Triple-A Colorado Springs, the team announced on Saturday.

Sogard, 31, sustained a left ankle strain late in June and has not played since July 4. He is batting .331 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 43 games this season.

Broxton, 27, has gone hitless in his last five games while striking out seven times in 12 at-bats. He was forced out of the starting lineup because of his slump for Friday night's 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He struck out on three pitches as a pinch hitter.

Broxton is batting .218 with 14 home runs, 36 RBIs and 17 stolen bases, plus 124 strikeouts in 293 at-bats this season.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Lexi Thompson mocks LPGA about dress code with 1900s outfit Lexi Thompson mocks LPGA about dress code with 1900s outfit
Stephon Marbury: Former NBA All-Star playing final season in China Stephon Marbury: Former NBA All-Star playing final season in China
Former New York Giants WR Plaxico Burress hired as Arizona Cardinals coaching intern Former New York Giants WR Plaxico Burress hired as Arizona Cardinals coaching intern
Dallas Cowboys work out Denard Robinson, Ronnie Hillman in wake of Elliott investigation Dallas Cowboys work out Denard Robinson, Ronnie Hillman in wake of Elliott investigation
Pau Gasol returning to San Antonio Spurs on three-year deal Pau Gasol returning to San Antonio Spurs on three-year deal