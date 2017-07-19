Evan Gattis powers Houston Astros past Seattle Mariners

HOUSTON -- With the return of staff ace Dallas Keuchel looming and the rotation that was hamstrung by injury approaching excess, Astros manager A.J. Hinch will soon face a challenging decision on what to do with right-hander Brad Peacock.

Until then, he'll enjoy the production.

Peacock enjoyed the best start of his career while his battery mate Evan Gattis homered twice as the Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Gattis socked both homers, his ninth and 10th on the season, off Mariners right-hander Sam Gaviglio (3-5). His two-out blast in the sixth ended a bit of a roll for Gaviglio, who had retired five consecutive batters before Gattis smashed a 3-2 curveball 407 feet out to left-center field.

Jose Altuve finished 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Astros (63-31). Every starter excluding first baseman Yuli Gurriel reached base at least once. Gattis, making just his second start of the current homestand, shouldered the load and continues to produce in limited opportunities.

"He's not getting the playing time that his skill level warrants," Hinch said of Gattis. "He's creeping into it ... and I'm trying to get him as many at-bats as we can. He's had to be a good team guy and not get every day at-bats every single day, but when I put him in there the threat is always there and his preparation's good.

"His damage has been really good lately and that's not forgotten. That's not forgotten on us and not forgotten on the group in (the clubhouse)."

Peacock (8-1) extended his winning streak to five consecutive starts, limiting the Mariners (47-48) to one run on three hits and one walk over a season-high seven innings.

Peacock recorded nine strikeouts and essentially breezed through his outing, retiring the Mariners in order in the first, second, fourth and seventh innings. Two of the three hits allowed were infield singles.

"I definitely had the best command I had all year I think," said Peacock, who started the season in the bullpen and joined the rotation when Keuchel first landed on the 10-day disabled list. "Just felt good all around, controlling the slider and dropping the curveball in and working off my fastball for sure.

"I've been in a little funk getting through the latter innings but the guys had a great plan tonight and I just executed pitches."

The Astros created significant traffic in their first four at-bats, with their inefficiency on the base paths enabling Gaviglio to pitch deeper into his outing than seemed likely initially.

George Springer, who scored in the first on a Gurriel sacrifice fly, hit into a double play in the second to erase Alex Bregman, who walked two batters after Gattis' leadoff home run.

Springer was the final out again in the fourth, being erased as he tried to swipe third base immediately after his two-out, two-strike double scored Norichika Aoki for a 4-0 Astros lead.

"I didn't get in a rhythm early," Gaviglio said. "I was always from behind. They took advantage of that."

The Astros squandered a golden scoring opportunity in the second when Josh Reddick was erased at third base to complete a double play that ended the frame. Reddick tagged from second base on a fly ball to Seattle center fielder Jarrod Dyson, and was tagged out by Kyle Seager before Altuve touched home plate.

But those blown chances mattered little with Peacock exerting control of his repertoire.

"You have to give their guy credit," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Peacock threw a good ballgame. He was right on the edges with his stuff tonight. He has been throwing the ball really good, too."

NOTES: Astros SS Carlos Correa was placed on the 10-day disabled list and will miss 6-to-8 weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb. Correa sustained the injury on a swing in his second at-bat during the fourth inning Monday night. He will undergo surgery at a later date. The Astros recalled INF Colin Moran from Triple-A Fresno to fill the roster void. ... To make room for RHP Sam Gaviglio, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to start Tuesday, the Mariners optioned OF Boog Powell. Powell was in his third stint with the Mariners this season and appeared in three games following his recall July 2. Powell has hit .194 in 23 games with Seattle. ... Astros RHP Collin McHugh will make his season debut Saturday in Baltimore. To accommodate McHugh, who had been sidelined with a posterior impingement in his elbow, RHP Joe Musgrove was moved to the bullpen.