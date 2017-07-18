Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson hits umpire with bat on backswing

July 18 (UPI) -- A frightening sound could be heard throughout the ballpark Monday when Josh Donaldson let go of his bat and it hit the home plate umpire in the head.

The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman was at the dish in the top of the first inning during the incident at Fenway Park in Boston. One runner was on base with one out in the inning when Donaldson stepped in to face Boston Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez. Donaldson went down 0-2 in the count before taking a 92 mph fastball for a ball. He worked the count up to 2-2 before Rodriguez's sixth offering. The southpaw threw in a 93.1 mph four-seam fastball, which Donaldson foul-tipped for an out.

But on his follow-through, the slugger released the bat, hitting umpire Chris Segal in the front part of his mask.

Segal stood up a little loopy, trying to find his balance, before falling down. Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez immediately came to the official's aid, before team trainers and the other umpires came to assist Segal. His fellow umpires told him to stay down, until he was able to regain his balance and joke around with his peers.

Segal stayed in the game.

The next Blue Jays batter took a walk. Kendrys Morales then doubled to bring in two runs, giving the Blue Jays an early 2-0 lead. Toronto (43-49) won the contest 4-3, ending their two-game losing streak. The Red Sox (52-42) have now lost three of their last four games, but remain in first place in the American league East.

Donaldson went 0-for-3, with two walks, in Monday's loss. The three-time All-Star and 2015 American League MVP is now hitting .250 this season.