MLB: Could Pablo Sandoval be reunited with San Francisco Giants?

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval was a bust for the Boston Red Sox, who designated him for assignment on Friday, but media reports on Saturday indicated that the San Francisco Giants are interested in bringing back their former World Series star.

Sandoval must clear waivers, but that figures to happen since there probably is no team willing to pay him what the Red Sox still owe on his lucrative contract.

"I can't get into speculation one way or other on a player under contract elsewhere," San Francisco general manager Bobby Evans said on Saturday when asked about the possibility of bringing back the man Giants' fans know fondly as "Kung-Fu Panda."

FanRag Sports said Sandoval would "love" to return to San Francisco, and added that the Giants have kicked around the possibility.

Some Giants officials have spoken off-the-record about the possibility of Sandoval returning, according to CBSSports.com.

The Red Sox will end up paying Sandoval $95 million for batting .237 with 14 home runs and 62 runs batted in for 161 games over less than three full seasons of his five-year contract.

Third baseman Eduardo Nunez of the Giants recently returned from the disabled list and is batting .297 this season, but will be a free agent after the season.

Sandoval became the fourth player to hit three home runs in a World Series game, doing it in Game 1 of the 2012 Fall Classic, in which he has named Most Valuable Player after the Giants swept the Detroit Tigers in four games.

The 30-year-old Sandoval has a .285 batting average with 120 home runs and 1,082 RBIs in his major league career, which began in 2008 with the Giants.