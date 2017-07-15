MLB: Boston Red Sox place Joe Kelly on DL

The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Joe Kelly on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.

Kelly felt the strain before the All-Star break and took a few days off, but he still felt it on Saturday. The move is retroactive to July 12.

To fill Kelly's spot on the 25-man roster, the Red Sox recalled right-hander Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Kelly, 29, is 3-1 with a 1.49 ERA over 36 1/3 innings and a .189 opponent batting average this season, recording 26 strikeouts against 16 walks in 34 appearances. He has a 0.78 ERA over 23 innings in his last 24 outings, having made a career-best 23 consecutive scoreless appearances from May 1-July 3.

Acquired by Boston from the St. Louis Cardinals on July 31, 2014, Kelly's first 41 games with the Red Sox came as a starting pitcher. In his last 48 appearances -- all in relief -- he has posted a 1.33 ERA over 54 innings and a .194 opponent batting average.

Workman, 28, has made two major league appearances over three stints this season, allowing two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

In 18 relief outings at Triple-A, Workman is 4-1 with two saves, a 1.55 ERA over 29 innings and 35 strikeouts against 13 walks. He has not allowed an earned run in his last 11 1/3 innings over eight outings since June 17.

Selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2010 draft, Workman is 7-13 with a 5.04 ERA in 41 major league games (18 starts). He spent the 2016 season on the disabled list recovering from Tommy John surgery performed on June 15, 2015.