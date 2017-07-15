Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, three others interested in RHP Sonny Gray

July 15 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics pitcher Sonny Gray has been linked to the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and two more teams in trade talks.

Last week, Athletics general manager Billy Beane told Peter Gammons that not one team called to open negotiations for the right-hander.

On Friday, sources told MLB Network that the Cubs continue to show interest in Gray, despite acquiring Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox last week.

Sources told FanRag Sports that the Yankees are one of "many" teams to check in on Gray, but are "reluctant" to give up their best prospects.

Sources told ESPN Saturday that the Indians were among those interested teams "evaluating" Gray. The Boston Globe reported that the Athletics are closely following the Houston Astros' farm system and there is "mutual interest" in a deal for Gray.

Sources told MLB Network that the Milwaukee Brewers began "background work" on Quintana and Gray in early July.

Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson was Gray's coach at Vanderbilt.

Gray, 27, owns a 3.72 ERA and 5-4 record in 14 starts this season. The 2015 All-Star has a career 3.46 ERA and 43-35 record in five seasons for the Athletics. He led the Athletics to a 5-0 victory over the Indians on Friday, allowing just two hits and no runs, while striking out five, over six innings on work.

The Athletics (40-50) are currently in last place in the American League West. The Yankees have the fifth-best ERA for starting pitchers in the American League. Indians starters boast the sixth-best mark in the American League. The Cubs rank No. 8 in the National League. Houston owns the third-best ERA in the American League, while Milwaukee has the fourth-best mark in the National League.