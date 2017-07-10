New York Yankees cut Chris Carter, amid trade rumors

July 10 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees officially released first baseman Chris Carter Monday after he cleared waivers.

Carter, 30, was designated for assignment on July 4. The Yankees signed the eight-year veteran in February on a one-year deal. SB Nation and FanRag Sports confirmed the report of his release.

He hit .201 with eight home runs and 26 RBI in 62 appearances for the Bronx Bombers. Carter led baseball with 206 strikeouts in 2016, but also hit a National League-high 41 home runs.

He hit just .222 last season for the Milwaukee Brewers before wearing the pinstripes.

Carter also led the league with 212 strikeouts in 2013 as a member of the Houston Astros.

The move comes amid trade rumors, with the Yankees being linked to Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour. A source told the Miami Herald this week that the Yankees are pursing a trade for Bour. That report also stated that the Marlins wouldn't just "give away" the slugger. Bour is raking for a career-best .286 batting average and has 20 home runs and 57 RBI at the break. He is under Marlins control through 2020 and is only making $552,500 this season as part of an inexpensive pact.

The Yankees are still looking for a replacement first baseman after Greg Bird hit a slump and then got injured. Carter provided lackluster numbers in that spot.

New York called up Ji-Man Choi from Triple-A in a corresponding move earlier this week.

Choi, 26, had two home runs in his first two games after being called up. He is 0-4 in his last two appearances.