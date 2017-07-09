Washington Nationals pitcher Joe Ross leaves game in fourth inning

WASHINGTON -- Right-handed starter Joe Ross of the Washington Nationals left the game with one out in the top of the fourth inning on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves after he retired leadoff hitter Nick Markakis on a flyout to left field.

Ross left for undisclosed reasons as the Nationals are one of the few teams that do not release possible injury information during games. But the velocity of the fastballs from Ross to Markakis were clocked around 87-mph on the stadium scoreboard, several miles-per-hour below the Ross standard.

Pitching coach Mike Maddux, heading athletic trainer Paul Lessard and manager Dusty Baker visited the mound after the Markakis out. Ross left with the score 3-3 after he gave up a three-run homer in the third inning to Freddie Freeman.

It was the second day in a row that a Washington starting pitcher left the game early. All-Star Stephen Strasburg departed after three innings Saturday, not long after he was hit near the hip on a liner off the bat of Markakis. Strasburg said after the game he was fine and he did not want to come out of the game.

The first-place Nationals entered Sunday at 51-36 while second-place Atlanta was 42-44. Ross began the day with a record of 5-3 and 4.86 ERA in 12 starts. The Nationals averaged nearly 10 runs a game in his first eight starts at home this year.