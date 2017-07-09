Home / Sports News / MLB

New York Yankees trying to trade for Miami Marlins' Justin Bour

By Alex Butler   |   July 9, 2017 at 10:06 AM

July 9 (UPI) -- Almost everybody on the Miami Marlins' roster is available for the right price, according to a team source.

A source told the Miami Herald that the New York Yankees are pursing a trade for the team's first baseman, Justin Bour. But the Marlins won't "give away" a productive and inexpensive player who is under Marlins control through 2020, according to the Herald.

According to the report, David Phelps, AJ Ramos and Marin Prado are the most "at risk" Marlins to be moved. The franchise is also open to talks regarding Giancarlo Stanton. The 2017 All-Star has a no-trade clause in his contract and is due $25 million in 2018. His salary jumps to $32 million in 2023.

Bour, 29, is hitting a career-best .286 with 20 home runs and 57 RBI this season. He is making $552,500 this season and is eligible for arbitration in 2018.

Yankees first basemen have struggled this season as Greg Bird hit a slump before getting injured and Chris Carter proved lackluster as a substitute. Bird, 24, was hitting .100 with a home run and three RBI in 19 games before the injury. Carter, 30, hit .201 with eight home runs and 26 RBI. He was designated for assignment on July 4.

Bour is set to compete Monday in the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park. The first baseman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in the Marlins' 5-4 victory against the San Francisco Giants Saturday at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

"You look from top to bottom and you can't really pick and choose a spot where a pitcher could take a break," Bour told MLB.com. "This is a very solid lineup so it's just good to be a part of that. We're able to put runs up in a hurry [with homers]."

