Texas Rangers slugger Adrian Beltre hits home run off of knee

July 8 (UPI) -- Now Adrian Beltre is just showing off and not telling anybody when he is drinking from the fountain of youth.

On Friday, the Texas Rangers third baseman hit a bomb off of Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher Ricky Nolasco. He did it from his knee.

Nolasco eyed Beltre in the second inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers led 4-0. Nolasco worked a 3-2 count on the slugger, before tossing in an 80.5 MPH slider. Beltre struck the pitch, sending it 390 feet, over the left center field fence. After making contact, Beltre fell to his knee for the follow through.

He didn't fair so well Wednesday from his knee. In that game, Beltre faced Boston Red Sox lefty Fernando Abad. Abad tossed in a 62 MPH eephus pitch, buckling Beltre's knees and sending him to the dirt. The pitch was a called strike. Texas still won that game 8-2, with Beltre going 1-for-3.

But Nolasco has a habit of giving up the long ball. The Angels righty has given up a league-high 23 home runs. He gave up another when Roughned Odor went yard immediately after Beltre in the inning, giving the Rangers back-to-back shots and an 8-0 advantage.

"We are a work in progress," Beltre told Fox Sports Southwest Friday. "In the first half obviously we had a lot of injuries. Main guys on the team. We found a way had to get through it. Some good streaks and some bad streaks. Right now we are trying to figure out how to be more consistent and I'm looking forward to finishing this first half strong and be better in the second half."

Beltre went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI and scored a run in the victory. He also became the 21st player in baseball history to get 5,000 total bases for his career, according to MLB.com.

There is no word yet on if anybody tried to touch Beltre's hair after his most recent long ball.

The Rangers (42-44) battle the Angels (44-46) at 9:05 p.m. Saturday again in Arlington. Texas has won two straight games.