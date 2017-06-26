Washington Nationals ink RHP Francisco Rodriguez

June 26 (UPI) -- Veteran closer Francisco Rodriguez signed a minor league contract Monday with the Washington Nationals.

FanRagSports.com reported the signing Monday evening. Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal confirmed the report.

The Detroit Tigers released 'K-Rod' on Friday. The 35-year-old right-handed reliever had 51 saves in 89 games during his two seasons with the Tigers. Rodriguez is a six-time All-Star. He has led the league in saves three times during his 16-year career.

Washington currently has the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in Major League Baseball.

Dusty Baker was asked about early reports regarding the team's interest in the once prolific closer.

"Depends if he's still K-Rod," Baker told the Washington Post. "That's what it boils down to. I would take Sandy Koufax, but he might not be the same Sandy Koufax. So we'll see. I haven't seen the reports."

Rodriguez is expected to report to Class AAA Syracuse.

The Venezuelan is the MLB's active leader with 437 career saves in 976 innings of work for the Anaheim Angeles, Los Angeles Angeles, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles and Tigers. He won a World Series in 2002 with the Angels.