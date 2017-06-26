Man takes one final shot at Washington Nationals in obituary

June 26 (UPI) -- Patrick Killebrew died Tuesday and blasted the Washington Nationals' bullpen in his obituary.

Killebrew died at his home after watching the Nationals lose 8-7 to the Miami Marlins.

The Nationals built a 6-0 lead on the Marlins before giving up a six-spot in the bottom of the third inning. The Nationals (45-30) fought back to lead 7-6 before the Marlins tied it again in the seventh inning and later won on a walk-off single in the ninth frame.

Nationals righty Tanner Roark started the contest, giving up the first six earned runs on six hits. Jacob Turner blew the save, giving up a Giancarlo Stanton home run in the seventh inning. Right-handed reliever Enny Romero earned the loss, giving up the final score.

"KILLEBREW, Patrick, "Pat," age 68, passed away peacefully at home, June 20, 2017, after watching the Washington Nationals relief pitchers blow yet another lead," the obituary said in the Richmond Times-Dispatch . "Beloved father and husband, longtime attorney, former U.S. Navy Navigator and avid baseball fan and player. Join in a celebration of his life July 2, 6 to 8 p.m., at the SCA Clubhouse, 9601 Redbridge Rd., 23236. In lieu of flowers, send "donations" to the 'Nationals Bullpen Fund.'"

The Nationals have the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in baseball. Opposing hitters are batting .270 against Washington's relief arms, the third-best average against any bullpen. The Nationals' relief unit also has the fewest innings pitched, strikeouts and walks in baseball.