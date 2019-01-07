Trending Stories

Parkey misses winning kick, Philadelphia Eagles edge Chicago Bears
Duke's Zion Williamson catalogs another ridiculous rim-rocker
Eagles fans won't stop paying Cody Parkey for missed field goal
Jackson fumble seals Los Angeles Chargers' win over Baltimore Ravens
Karl-Anthony Towns posterizes JaVale McGee with thunderous slam

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Cotton Bowl: Clemson defeats Notre Dame

Latest News

First U.S. ship since Russian seizure of Ukrainian ships arrives in Black Sea
Coffin Turbo Pump tapped for feed pumps on Wasp-class vessels
Spanish officials look into company offering to freeze bodies for preservation
iKon to release new single 'I'm OK' on repackaged album
BTS to release official toy line with Mattel
 
