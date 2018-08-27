Catholic Boy became a Grade I winner on both dirt and turf with an impressive victory in the "Midsummer Derby" at Saratoga on a day that also saw impressive performances by Able Tasman, Glorious Empire and two others in Breeders' Cup qualifying races.

Catalina Cruiser also qualified for the Breeders' Cup with a handy victory at Del Mar as the summer meetings began winding down.

On the international front, Stradivarius earned a big bonus with a win in England. And some of the top 2019 Guineas and Derby hopes were on display in England and Ireland.

Lots to cover. Go.

Classic

Catholic Boy rallied from a pace-stalking trip in Saturday's $1.25 million Runhappy Travers Stakes for 3-year-olds at Saratoga, shot by the tiring leader, Mendelssohn, early in the stretch run and was still in full flight at the end of 1 1/4 miles, winning by 4 lengths. Bravazo bulled through traffic in the lane to get third. Catholic Boy, a More Than Ready ridgling, finished in 2:01.94 while winning his second straight Grade I event -- the Belmont Derby invitational on the grass and Saturday's Saratoga setpiece on the dirt.

There were some serious disappointments. Chad Brown's duo of Gronkowski and Good Magic, two of the favorites, were shuffled back, finished eighth and ninth and never factored in the running. The only horse they beat was the Mark Casse-trained filly Wonder Gadot. After passing up a chance at the Canadian Triple Crown and the Grade I Alabama against other fillies, Wonder Gadot raced near the pace but faded badly in the lane.

For the Aidan O'Brien-Coolmore-Ryan Moore team, Mendelssohn's performance was a ray of light. The runaway winner of the UAE Derby was eliminated at the start in the Kentucky Derby, eventually finishing last, and O'Brien vowed to learn from that experience. In the Travers, Moore got the Scat Daddy colt away cleanly and led most of the way, only shortening stride in the final furlong.

O'Brien assistant T.J. Comerford said, "This was a big improvement. Aidan planned on bringing him here, and he stuck to his guns. Aidan could have easily run him on the turf at home, but he stuck with it over here. It just shows he's coming back to his best. I'm sure he'll be back soon."

The Travers is a natural step toward the Breeders' Cup Classic for 3-year-olds but with top-level wins on both grass and dirt, the rest of the season offers some interesting choices for trainer Jonathan Thomas and owners Robert LaPenta and Randy Gullatt.

Sunday, Thomas said an intermediate race -- or none at all -- is up in the air and could be on dirt or turf. But the ultimate goal is the Classic at 1 1/4 miles on the dirt -- not the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf at 1 1/2 miles.

The Classic distance, he said, hits Catholic Boy "right between the eyes," and the extra 2 furlongs of the Turf against older horses is not something he'd like to tackle at this point.

Is it heresy to suggest that if Catholic Boy can post two more Grade I wins -- on dirt, turf or a combination but against older rivals -- the race for at least some year-end honors might not be as clear-cut as it seemed after the Belmont Stakes?

Distaff

Abel Tasman shot to the lead midway down the backstretch in Saturday's $700,000 Grade I Personal Ensign at Saratoga, then held on bravely the length of the stretch to deny Elate by a neck. Elate's rider, Jose Ortiz, claimed foul for bumping in the stretch but the claim was disallowed. It was another 9 3/4 lengths back to Chilean import Wow Cat in third. Farrell backed up through the final furlongs to finish next-last.

Abel Tasman, the 2017 Kentucky Oaks winner, scored her second straight Grade I win while finishing in a quick 1:47.19 for jockey Mike Smith and trainer Bob Baffert, earning a "Win and You're In" berth for the Breeders' Cup Distaff. She was second in that race last year at Del Mar.

Ortiz said the bumping in the stretch cost him the race. Smith disagreed, saying the fillies came together "nice and easy ... It didn't cost either filly anything and the best filly won today." The finish was almost a carbon copy of last year's Grade I Coaching Club American Oaks, when Abel Tasman held off Elate by a head and survived a similar objection and inquiry.

"Elate, we knew it was a two-horse race and she ran big," Baffert said. "But, it was a great field. There were some other good fillies that looked really good in there. It's a great rivalry. We're still ahead of her, but that was two great fillies there just laying it down."

True Royalty emerged from a pace-stalking trip to win Sunday's $100,000 Grade III Torrey Pines Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Del Mar by 3 1/2 lengths. The favorite, Just Grazed Me, was second, 2 1/2 lengths better than Spring Lily. True Royalty, a daughter of Yes It's True, ran 1 mile on a fast track in 1:39.07 as the proceedings slowed dramatically through the lane. She posted her first stakes win.

Turf

Glorious Empire took them out quickly in Saturday's $1 million Grade I Sword Dancer at Saratoga, a Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In", slowed things down and found plenty left in the final furlong, winning by 1 3/4 lengths over Channel Maker. Spring Quality was third. Glorious Empire, a 7-year-old Holy Roman Emperor gelding, got the 1 1/2 miles on firm going in 2:24.41 with Julien Leparoux aboard. Glorious Empire and Channel Maker dead-heated for the win in their previous outing, the Grade II Bowling Green.

"This is my first Grade 1 and we're going to bask in it," said winning trainer Chuck Lawrence II. "Of course, the Breeders' Cup is going to be a big option, but we're going to take it day by day and see how the horse is and everything. After this, that's going to be our big goal. Our big goal before was just to win a race at Saratoga with him, so he's exceeded our expectations."

Trainer Tom Albertrani said the Sword Dancer favorite, Sadler's Joy, who finished sixth, just failed to fire.

Turbo Street rallied four wide in the stretch run to win Friday's $100,000 Remington Green at Remington Park by 2 1/2 lengths over Lawless West. Net Gain was third and the favorite, Dot Matrix, faded late to finish eighth. Turbo Street, a 7-year-old Australian-bred gelding by Encosta de Lago, ran 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:47.26 with David Cabrera riding for trainer Steve Asmussen.

Filly & Mare Turf

Quidura seized the early lead in Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Woodford Reserve Ballston Spa at Saratoga, raced just in front of a stubborn Hawksmoor and finally shook loose to win by 1 3/4 lengths. Hawksmoor held second, 1 1/4 lengths ahead of Indian Blessing, with the odds-on favorite, A Raving Beauty, just a nose farther behind in fourth. Quidura, a 5-year-old mare by Dubawi, ran 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:39.67, just 0.38 second shy of the course record. Since arriving in the United States two years ago, she has posted four wins, two seconds and a third from eight starts.

Chad Brown also trains A Raving Beauty and Off Limits, who finished fifth. "The track helped her today," he said of Quidura. "The other ones, it hurt. It was very, very firm today. Very speed favoring. It's a nice race to win, and I'm grateful for that."

Turf Sprint

Mr Havercamp was boxed in among rivals at the top of the lane in Saturday's $200,000 (Canadian) Grade II Play the King at Woodbine and had to wait for a seam. When finally shown daylight by jockey Eurico da Silva, the odds-on favorite exploded to a 2 1/2-lengths victory. Vanish, Sweet Little Man and Holding Gold were close for the minor awards. Mr Havercamp, a 4-year-old Court Vision gelding, ran 7 furlongs on yielding turf in 1:23.94. "It was pretty tight," said Da Silva of his opening in the stretch. "When you have so much horse you just have to wait for the opportunity to come and he just did everything himself."

Chanteline caught and passed pacesetting Girls Know Best at the sixteenth pole in Sunday's $100,000 Smart N Fancy Stakes for fillies and mares at Saratoga and kicked away to a 3-lengths victory over that foe. Morticia ran evenly to finish third. Chanteline, a 6-year-old Majesticperfection mare, got 5 1/2 furlongs on firm turf in 1:00.85, just 0.39 second off the course record. Ricardo Santana Jr. rode for trainer Steve Asmussen.

At Canterbury Park in Minnesota, Bushrod extricated himself from some tight quarters at the start of Saturday's $100,000 Mystic Lake Turf Sprint, assumed the lead and won by 3/4 length over Showbound. Fireman Oscar was another 3/4 length back in third. Bushrod, a 5-year-old Grey Memo gelding trained at Arlington Park by his owner, Judd Becker, finished 5 furlongs on firm going in 56.20 seconds with Quincy Hamilton up.

Sprint/Dirt Mile

Whitmore, with jockey Ricardo Santana Jr., skimmed the rail around the turn in Saturday's $600,000 Grade I Forego at Saratoga, found a huge opening on the inside as the leader drifted out and led the rest of the way to a 1 1/2-lengths victory. West Coast sensation City of Light, the odds-on favorite despite breaking from the outside gate, endured a wide trip to finish second, just a nose in front of late-closing Limousine Liberal.

Whitmore, a 5-year-old Pleasantly Perfect gelding, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:21.46. The race was a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Sprint -- a race in which Whitmore finished eighth last year in a rough trip. He has been remarkably consistent this season with two first and two second from five starts. In the other, he was fourth, beaten 3 1/2 lengths, over a sloppy track by three rivals he handled Saturday.

"He's a cool dude," trainer Ron Moquett said of Whitmore. "He's fun to be around. He's a challenge. He brings that same tenacity on the track." Moquett said he will look at the Grade II Phoenix at Keeneland Oct. 6 -- a race Whitmore won last year. "He liked that track, he liked that race, and we'll go from there. It's somewhat temporary validation that you belong," the trainer said.

Promises Fulfilled, the early leader before fading badly in the Kentucky Derby, continued his conversion to sprinting with a front-running victory in Saturday's $500,000 Grade I H. Allen Jerkens for 3-year-olds at Saratoga. The Shackleford colt, with Luis Saez in the irons, set a brisk pace into the turn, repelled a challenge from Firenze Fire and went on to win by 1 1/4 lengths. Seven Trumpets, who hesitated along the fence midway down the stretch, regained his momentum sufficiently to edge Firenze Fire for place money. Promises Fulfilled ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:21.44 while landing his second straight graded sprint at the Spa meeting.

Dale Romans, who trains both Promises Fulfilled and Seven Trumpets, said the outcome was personal for him. "Of course, most people in the game know that Allen (Jerkens) and I were very close. He was a good friend and mentor in life. Everybody knows what a great horse trainer he was, and he was a better person. It's an honor to win this race and I think to get up for second we might have had a little divine intervention ... Two good horses and a lot to look forward to down the road."

Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Pat O'Brien Stakes at Del Mar, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, was little more than a well-paid workout for Catalina Cruiser after four scratches, including that of Roy H., the reigning Breeders' Cup winner. Jockey Drayden Van Dyke confidently kept Catalina Cruiser on the rail and the 4-year-old Union Rags colt steadily drew off through the stretch, winning by 7 1/4 lengths over Battle of Midway. Vorticity and Threefiveindia completed the order of finish.

Catalina Cruiser finished 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:22.13 with only a few reminder taps midway along the stretch. He remains undefeated after four starts and trainer John Sadler has big plans.

"Right now the plan is to run Catalina Cruiser in the Dirt Mile and Accelerate in the Classic," Sadler said. "And hopefully, in January, this horse in the Pegasus. He'll be a little more seasoned and mature by then."

Axelrod blew by pacesetting Diamond King in the stretch run of Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Smarty Jones for 3-year-olds at Parx Racing and strode away to a 4-lengths win. Diamond King just did hold second, a neck in front of First Mondays. The favorite, Flameaway, flamed out to finish next-last of eight. Axelrod, a Warrior's Reward colt, ran 1 1/16 miles over a fast track in 1:45.34 with Joe Bravo riding.

Tatters to Riches tracked the pace in Saturday's $100,000 Shared Belief for 3-year-olds at Del Mar, took the lead at the top of the lane and drew off to win by 3 3/4 lengths over Afleet Ascent. Shivermetimbers was another 3 3/4 lengths back in third. Tatters to Riches, a Union Rags colt, got 1 mile on a fast track in 1:36.94 with Tyler Baze at the controls. He improved to 3-for-4 with the only loss coming in last year's Grade I Del Mar Futurity.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Bob Baffert gave the Travers a rare miss on Saturday but still had a great day as Marley's Freedom joined Abel Tasman in the winner's circle. Marley's Freedom hit another gear in the stretch run to win the $500,000 Grade I Ketel One Ballerina by 3 1/4 lengths over Still There. Lewis Bay prompted the pace and weakened late to finish third. Finley'sluckycharm, the early pacemaker, also faded, eventually beating only one rival. Marley's Freedom, a 4-year-old Arch filly, backed up her victory in the Grade II Great Lady M Stakes at Santa Anita in July and earned a berth in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint through the "Win and You're In" scheme.

"Winning her last two races was pretty impressive," Baffert said of Marley's Freedom. "The quality is there and you have to come to Saratoga if you are looking for a championship. That is why I brought her, to see how she fits. This is a pretty good field."

Code Warrior had 'em all the way in Sunday's $125,000 (Canadian) Grade III Seaway Stakes for fillies and mares on the Woodbine all-weather course. With Jesse Campbell up, the 5-year-old daughter of Society's Chairman turned back one minor challenge and drove home first by 2 lengths. Thundering Sky and Malibu Bonnie nailed down the minor awards while the favorite, Let It Ride Mom, settled for fifth with a belated rally. Code Warrior ran 7 furlongs in 1:22.35.

Juvenile

Fat Clemenza came with a late rush to deny the odds-on favorite, previously undefeated Wakefield, in Saturday's $50,000 Evangeline Downs Prince. Wakefield had the lead in the lane but drifted and could not hold, finishing second by 1 length. Geauxcro was 3 3/4 length farther back in third. Fat Clemenza, a Louisiana-bred gelding by Closing Argument, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:12.07 under Colby Hernandez. He now is 2-for-2 with both wins at Evangeline.

Dugout dueled just short of Bankit through the early furlongs of Friday's $200,000 Funny Cide Stakes for New York-bred juveniles at Saratoga, edged past that rival and then held off a second effort to win by a nose. Bustin to Be Loved was another 3 3/4 lengths back in third. Dugout, an Adios Charlie colt trained by Larry Rivelli, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:16.43 while toting Javier Castellano. Rivelli said state-bred company is the colt's immediate future.

Juvenile Fillies

Party Like Grandma ran faster than most grandmas in Friday's $200,000 Seeking the Ante Stakes for New York-bred 2-year-old fillies at Saratoa, leading all the way to a 1 1/4-lengths victory. Maiden Beauty was second, 2 1/2 lengths to the good of the favorite, She's Trouble. Party Like Grandma, a daughter of Desert Party, finished 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:17.59 with Andre Worrie in the irons.

My Gal Betty bided her time early in Saturday's $120,000 (Canadian) Catch a Glimpse Stakes at Woodbine, found another gear when prompted by jockey Rafael Hernandez and won off by 4 1/4 lengths. Charmaine's Mia was second, a neck in front of Bold Script. The favorite, Eyeinthesky, led the way but was photographed finishing fourth. My Gal Betty, a Point of Entry filly, ran about 6 furlongs on the yielding turf course in 1:11.62.

Spanning the globe:

England

Stradivarius was the overwhelming favorite to land a 1 million-pound bonus with a win in Friday's Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers' Million at York. But it took all of his guts and jockey Frankie Dettori's experience to get the job done, with the 4-year-old Sea the Stars colt finally prevailing by 1 1/2 lengths over Count Octave. Idaho was third, another 4 1/2 lengths in arrears. Stradivarius, trained by John Gosden, did not seem comfortable at any point through the 2 miles plus 1/2 furlong and needed some encouragement through the final furlong. Coupled with earlier wins in the Goodwood Cup, the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and the Group 2 Yorkshire Cup, the victory was enough to ice the bonus put up by Weatherbys to encourage competition among top stayers.

"I think it must have felt like he's just done 30 rounds with Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali," Gosden told Racing Poast. "But he got here and did it in a race not run to suit. It's a phenomenal achievement from a gritty, tough horse. He wasn't at his sparkling best and he'll have a nice freshen-up and rest. He deserves it."

Earlier on Friday's card, Alpha Delphini led for the final furlong in the Group 2 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes for 2-year-olds and up, then held on to score a 40-1 upset win by a nose over Mabs Cross. The much better-fancied Blue Point and King George winner Battaash settled for third and fourth in the 5-furlongs dash. Alpha Delphini, a 7-year-old Captain Gerrard gelding, earned a spot in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint through the "Win and You're In" program.

And in Saturday's Group 3 Sky Bet City of York at 7 furlongs, even-money favorite Expert Eye was guided to the front a furlong out by Dettori and held on well to win by 1 1/4 lengths over the venerable Gordon Lord Byron. Arbalet and Suedois were close in third and fourth. Expert Eye, a 3-year-old Acclamation colt trained by Sir Michael Stoute, won the Group 3 Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, then was second behind Lightning Spear in the Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. Gordon Lord Byron, now 10, probably can't remember what winning feels like (once in the past 24 months) but has been a steady performer. His 25-1 odds belied his runner-up finish in the Group 3 Phoenix Sprint at the Curragh Aug. 12.

Also on Saturday, Gosden sent out the 1-2 finishers -- both at double-digit odds -- in the 1 3/4-miles Sky Bet Ebor Handicap, a race being promoted heavily and due a huge purse increase for 2019. Gosden said both the winner, Muntahaa, under Jim Crowley, and the runner-up, Dettori mount Weekender, had been trained specifically for the race and Sheik Hamdan well might send Muntahaa down under now for the Melbourne Cup.

Ireland

Aidan O'Brien landed the top three spots in Sunday's Group 2 Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes with Anthony Van Dyke leading the way under Ryan Moore. Christmas, with Seamie Heffernan up, was second, 1/2 length back, and Mohawk, toting Donnacha O'Brien, was third. All three were sired by Galileo. Anthony Van Dyke won his third in a row and his odds shortened for both the Guineas and the Derby.

O'Brien's trio didn't fare so well in the Group 2 Debutante, finishing up the track as Skitter Skatter won by 2 1/2 lengths. The Scat Daddy filly, trained by P.M. Prendergast, won for the second time in six starts. Bandiuc was second and Moore booted home the favorite, Zagitova, third.

The Irish master also settled for second and third in the Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes as the Jessica Harrington-trained Beautiful Morning got home first, a nose in front of Deauville and another 1 length ahead of Broadway. Beautiful Morning, a 5-year-old Galileo mare, scored her first win of the year. Deauville, also a Galileo 5-year-old, was rebounding from a sixth-place finish in the Arlington Million in his last start.

Back in North America:

Saratoga

Sea Foam led all the way to a popular victory in Friday's $250,000 Albany Stakes for state-bred 3-year-olds. Evaluator came from last to finish second, 3/4 length behind the winner and the same margin in front of Singapore Trader. Sea Foam, a Medaglia d'Oro colt, ran 9 furlongs on a fast track in 1:50.24 with Joel Rosario in the irons.

La Moneda finished strongly in Friday's $150,000 Yaddo Stakes for turf-running, state-bred distaffers, catching pacesetter Lady Joan in the final jumps to win by a neck. The favorite, Fifty Five, was only a nose behind that one in third. La Moneda, a 5-year-old Freud mare, ran 1 1/16 miles on the firm inner turf course in 1:40.49 for jockey Junior Alvarado.

English Soul prevailed in a four-filly battle to the wire in Friday's $200,000 Fleet Indian Stakes for New York-bred sophomore fillies. After tracking pacesetter Take Charge Aubrey, the English Channel filly surged in the final strides to win by a nose from that rival. Split Time was a head short of Take Charge Aubrey and only a neck to the good of Indy's Lady. English Soul, with Manny Franco up, ran 9 furlongs on a fast track in 1:51.49.

Kharafa, last through the first furlong, took the overland route around the field into the stretch and went on to win Friday's $150,000 West Point Stakes for New York-breds by 1/2 length. The odds-on favorite, Offering Plan, also had late foot but settled for second, 1/2 length in front of Rapt -- yet another who rallied through the lane. Kharafa, a 9-year-old Kitalpha gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:40.44 with Dylan Davis in the irons.

Woodbine

Wallace maintained a safe lead throughout Sunday's $100,000 (Canadian) Soaring Free Sakes for 2-year-olds and cruised home first by 1 3/4 length over Tricky Magician. Fluminese, the favorite, finished 4 lengths farther back in third. Wallace, a Run Away and Hide gelding, ran about 6 furlongs on yielding turf in 1:11.83 with Emma-Jayne Wilson in the irons.

Gulfstream Park

Mo Cash dominated the final furlongs of Saturday's $100,000 Benny the Bull Stakes for Florida-breds, kicking off to a 4 1/2-lengths score. Mr. Jordan was second, followed by Hy Riverside. Mo Cash, a 3-year-old Adios Charlie gelding, ran 7 furlongs on a sloppy track in 1:22.07 under Miguel Vasquez.

Parx Racing

Aztec Sense pressed the pace in Saturday's $100,000 Salvatore M. Debunda PTHA President's Cup Stakes, then cleared and went on to win by 3 1/2 lengths from Small Bear. There was a big gap to G Zap in third. Aztec Sense, a 5-year-old Street Sense gelding, ran 9 furlongs on a fast track in 1:51.64 with Kendrick Carmouche riding.

Thistledown

Let'scalliteven dueled down the stretch with Mo Don't No in Saturday's $75,000 Governor's Buckeye Cup for Ohio-breds and just missed calling it even, putting a neck in front under the wire. The odds-on favorite, Altissimo, made the early pace and tired to finish third. Let'scalliteven, a 5-year-old gelding by Even the Score, ran 1 1/4 miles on a fast track in 2:06.66 with Chelsey Keiser up.

Emerald Downs

Sippin Fire tracked the early leaders in Sunday's $50,000 Washington Cup Sophomore for 3-year-olds, took over when asked and edged clear to win by 3 1/4 lengths. Boundary Bay was second, a neck in front of Elliott Bay. Sippin Fire, a Harbor the Gold gelding, ran 1 mile on a fast track in 1:35.89 with Rocco Bowen in the irons. The race was restricted to horses bred or sired in Washington State or British Columbia.

The same conditions applied to Sunday's $50,000 Washington Cup Sophomore Filly Stakes, won by Dontkissntell. The favorite, Brilliant Bird, finished 3 lengths back in second but 12 3/4 lengths ahead of Spot On. Dontkissntell, a Rosberg filly, finished in 1:36.60 with Eswan Flores riding.

Timonium

Shimmering Aspen staked the pace in Saturday's $75,000 Timonium Distaff Stakes, closed outside the leaders in the stretch run and won by 1 length over Munificent. The early leader, Polite Pearl, was a neck back of that one in third. Shimmering Aspen, a 4-year-old Malibu Moon filly, ran about 6 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:16.95 with Victor Carrasco up.

Northlands Park

Sky Promise rated well back in the early going of Saturday's $200,000 (Canadian) Canadian Derby, came off the rail to reach contention and held the lead late, winning by 1 length over Day Raider. Shimshine was 5 3/4 lengths farther back in third. Sky Promise, a Sky Mesa colt, finished 1 3/8 miles on a fast track in 2:20.11 with Rico Walcott riding.

Escape Clause was clearly best in Saturday's $75,000 (Canadian) City of Edmonton Distaff Handicap, leading from the early stages to score by 4 1/4 lengths. Victress was second, 1 1/2 lengths better than Anstrum. Escape Clause, a 4-year-old filly by Going Commando, got 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.32 with Keishan Balgobin up.

Monmouth Park

Amatteroftime was along just in time to win Sunday's $60,000 New Jersey Breeders' Handicap for state-breds by a neck over pacesetting Evil Monkey. I Am the Man was up for third. Amatteroftime, a 3-year-old Eskendereya colt, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:09.22 with Paco Lopez up.

Chunnel outfinished Prendimi in the $60,000 Charles Hesse III Handicap for statebreds, winning by a neck. The favorite, Fuzzy Muzzle, was third. Chunnel, a 7-year-old English Channel gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles on the main track in 1:43.89 with Jose Ferrer in the irons.

Liz's Cable Girl was on the engine most of the way in Sunday's $60,000 Eleven North Handicap for New Jersey-bred distaffers and held on to win by a head from Cee Bee Gee Bee. Love Came to Town came across the wire third, 9 3/4 lengths farther in arrears. Liz's Cable Girl, a 4-year-old filly by Cable Boy, ran 6 furlongs in 1:09.20 with Ferrer scoring another.

Belterra Park

Drillit opened a daylight lead in Sunday's $75,000 Tah Dah Stakes for Ohio-bred 2-year-old fillies and survived a late rally by the favorite, Totally Obsessed, to win by 1 length. Market Success was another 10 lengths back in third. Drillit, a daughter of Drill, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:12.69.

Canterbury Park

Molecules led the way in Saturday's $50,000 MHBPA Distaff Stakes and held off Beach Flower by a head under the wire for the 18-1 upset win. Molecules, a 3-year-old filly by Einstein, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:35.63 with Leslie Mawing in the irons.

Ibaka made all the going in Saturday's $50,000 Brooks Fields Stakes and had just enough left to hold on by a head over Majestic Pride. Ibaka, a 7-year-old Uncle Abbie gelding, finished the 1 mile on the turf in 1:35.27 for jockey Ry Eikleberry.

Albuquerque

Explosive Spy rallied from next-last of eight to win Saturday's $70,000 Carlos Salazar Stakes for New Mexico-bred fillies and mares by 1 1/4 lengths over Mike and Trixie. A Kiss for Mom was third. Explosive Spy, a 5-year-old daughter of Your Eminence, got 6 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:16.46 with Frank Reyes riding.

Charles Town

Late Night Pow Wow stalked the pace in Saturday's $50,000 Sylvia Bishop Memorial for West Virginia-bred 3-year-old fillies, took over late and won by 2 1/2 lengths over B's Wild Cork. See Ya Manana was third. Late Night Pow Wow, by Fibre Sonde, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:26.50 with Fredy Peltroche up.