UPI Horse Racing Roundup: Belmont Park purse split

A U.S. colt and an Irish filly split the seven-figure purses at Belmont Park on Saturday as top-level turf racing took center stage from the East Coast to the Midwest.

Divisidero may have earned a repeat trip to the Arlington Million with a victory at the Chicago-area track.

Diversify, Firenze Fire, Limousine Liberal and Red Ruby all were among the weekend's big winners on the main track.

On the international scene, the Coral-Eclipse in England hardly missed Derby winner Masar, a late scratch, thanks to a thrilling finish. And in South Africa, some new contenders for stardom were on display in the Durban July. And in Canada, Pink Lloyd's long streak of stakes victories came to an end.

Away we go:

Turf

Catholic Boy led all the way until deep stretch in Saturday's $1.2 million Belmont Derby Invitational, gave up the advantage to Analyze It on his outside, then gamely rallied once more to win by a head over that foe. Irish invader Hunting Horn chased the lead duo all the way around and finished third. Catholic Boy, a More Than Ready colt, ran 1 1/4 miles on firm turf in 1:59.28 with Javier Castellano handling the reins. In four previous starts on he turf -- a career interrupted by a flirtation with the Triple Crown trail -- he has three wins and a fourth. The defeat came in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf.

"What a stretch drive," said winning trainer Jonathan Thomas, who netted his first Grade I win. "My hat's off to Analyze It. He ran super. It was a hell of a horse race. He (Catholic Boy) really has an awful lot of heart. I didn't expect him to fight back this time. I thought we were going to finish a really good second. Somehow he got it done."

Jose Ortiz, who rode Analyze It, said, " When I passed him (Catholic Boy) today, I thought I was going to open up on him. But he came back again. It takes a good horse to do that. I made sure he stayed on the inside and didn't go to the outside, but he kept fighting."

At Arlington Park, Divisidero rated well back in the field down the backstretch in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Arlington Handicap, advanced outside the leaders on the turn and was up late to win by 1/2 length over Revved Up and a similar margin from Synchrony. Divisidero, a 5-year-old son of Kitten's Joy, ran 1 3/16 miles on firm turf in 1:54.03 under Jevian Toledo. Kelly Rubley, who took over training duties this year, said Divisidero may get a chance to atone for a seventh-place finish in the 2017 Arlington Million when that Grade I Fixture is renewed Aug. 11 over the same course.

Of taking over a multiple Grade I winner with well over $1 million in earnings, Rubey said, "It's certainly been an experience. It's very exciting." Rubley took over from William Bradley after the horse's 2017 campaign. Earlier in his career, he twice won the Grade I Woodford Reserve Turf Classic at Churchill Downs.

Real Story jumped out to a daylight lead in Saturday's Grade III American Derby at Arlington Park and wasn't caught, winning by 1 3/4 lengths. Captivating Moon rallied from last of 10 to finish third, a neck in front of Dubby Dubbie. Pont Du Gard was fourth. Real Story, a Fast Bullet gelding, ran 9 furlongs on firm turf in 1:47.60, just 0.21 second shy of the course record.

"We knew he was going to go to the lead," said winning trainer Ignacio Correas IV. "The only question was whether he would relax enough." Correas said he sees no reason why Real Story wouldn't return for the Grade I Secretariat Stakes on Arlington Million Day and Pont Du Gard also might be in that race. Of Pont Du Gard, he said, "He had some trouble in the race but he made a nice move at the end. The distance (1 1/4 miles of the Secretariat) will help him, too."

Captivating Moon impressed trainer Chris Block enough that he might return in the Secretariat, too. "It'll be a different group of horses for the Secretariat," Block said. "But I like the mile and a quarter for him."

Catcho En Die played "catch me if you can" in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Stars and Stripes Stakes at 1 1/2 miles -- and they couldn't. With Jose Valdivia Jr. rationing out the speed, Catcho En Die held on to win by a neck over Canessar and yet another neck from Soglio. He finished in 2:27.51 over firm turf.

Catcho En Die, a 5-year-old, Argentine-bred gelding by Catcher In The Rye, is trained by his owner, Naipaul Chatterpaul, who claimed him three starts earlier for $40,000. The gelding subsequently ran honorably without winning in two Group I races in New York. "That's what I'm known for -- claiming horses and moving them up," he said.

Gemonteer led at the start of Saturday's $100,000 Not Surprising Stakes for 3-year-olds at Gulfstream Park, turned back a couple of challenges and shook loose late, winning by 4 3/4 lengths over Shana Tova. Gemonteer, a Distorted Humor colt, ran 1 mile on firm going in 1:35.61.

Filly & Mare Turf

Athena, with Ryan Moore up for Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore lads, rallied smartly in the final few furlongs to win Saturday's $1 million Grade I Belmont Oaks Invitational -- just six days after finishing third in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh with O'Brien's son, Donnacha, riding. Thewayiam was 2 1/2 lengths in arrears while getting place money and Chipolata was third, a nose in front of the favorite, Significant Form. Athena, an Irish-bred daughter of Camelot, finished 1 1/4 miles on firm going in 1:58.71, scoring just her second career win and first at the Grade I level.

O'Brien assistant T.J. Comerford said, "I don't think it was a surprise really because she traveled here well and Donnacha wasn't hard on her when she ran last week at the Curragh. Six days later, a mile and a quarter on hard ground is probably her trip ... Aidan was very happy. It's grand to get a Group 1."

Daddys Lil Darling waited patiently through most of Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Modesty Handicap at Arlington Park, moved to the lead on the turn when asked by jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. and drew off quickly to score by 2 1/4 lengths. Prado's Sweet Ride rallied from far back to get place money, 1 1/2 lengths to the good of Hallie Belle. Daddys Lil Darling, a 4-year-old Scat Daddy filly, ran 1 3/16 miles on good turf in 1:53.80.

"She was the class of the race," Hernandez said. "The best thing to do with her today was just stay out of her way, let her find her rhythm, and that's what she did."

Winning trainer Kenny McPeek said Daddys Lil Darling is a likely candidate for the Grade I Beverly D. on the Million program. "The Beverly D. is such a wonderful race to even participate in, but for her to have this kind of performance going in, it's going to make us pretty confident next month," McPeek said.

In Saturday's $200,000 Grade III Robert G. Dick Memorial at Delaware Park, Tricky Escape was unhurried early, advanced on the turn and split rivals to gain the lead in deep stretch. She then held off Giovanna Blues by 1 1/2 lengths. Palinode finished third and the favorite, Creative Thinking, was fifth. Tricky Escape, with Chris DeCarlo in the irons, ran 1 3/8 miles on firm turf in 2:12.82.

"The race set up well for us because she has a wonderful turn of foot and the farther the better with her," said winning trainer Lynn Ashby. "We are still not exactly sure where we will go next with her, but we are considering going to Saratoga with her."

At Gulfstream Park on Saturday, Camila Princess was awarded the winner's share of the $100,000 Martha Washington Stakes for 3-year-old fillies when the stewards rule that Midnight Soiree had bumped her off stride in deep stretch en route to finishing first. Camila Princess, a daughter of Animal Kingdom, was ridden by Miguel Vasquez for trainer Lisa Lewis.

Turf Sprint

Vision Perfect caught pacesetting Pool Winner in the final strides to take Saturday's $200,000 Grade III Parx Dash by a nose. Pure Sensation, the odds-on favorite and a multiple winner of lucrative turf sprints at Parx over the years, settled for third this time around. Vision Perfect, a 6-year-old son of Pollard's Vision, ran 5 furlongs on good turf in 57.18 seconds with Frankie Pennington in the irons.

Smiling Causeway gave her backers cause to smile in Saturday's $100,000 Turf Amazon for fillies and mares at Parx Racing. The 4-year-old Giant's Causeway filly went right to the lead and held sway, defeating the favorite, Blue Bahia, by 3 lengths. Goldwood was third. Smiling Causeway, with Daniel Centeno in the irons, ran 5 furlongs in 56.92 seconds.

Miz Mayhem emerged from a pace-stalking trip to win Saturday's $100,000 Stormy Blues Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Laurel Park by 1 1/4 lengths over Factorofwon. Classy Dancer was a neck farther back in third. Mix Mayhem, a daughter of Yesbyjimminy, got 5 1/2 furlongs of firm turf in 1:01.69 with Edgard Zayas up.

Classic

Firenze Fire, making his first start since the Kentucky Derby, rallied to the lead at the top of the stretch in Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Dwyer Stakes for 3-year-olds at Belmont Park and quickly put matters to rest. Kicking clear effortlessly, the Poseidon's Warrior colt won by 9 lengths with Seven Trumpets gamely edging Irish invader Mendelssohn for second. Louisiana Derby winner Noble Indy followed dismal performances in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont with another clunker, reporting last of seven after making the early pace. Firenze Fire, with Irad Ortiz Jr. up, ran the one-turn mile in 1:33.74, picking up his first win since the Jerome on Jan. 13 -- a race in which Seven Trumpets was second.

"That was great," said Frienze Fire's trainer, Jason Servis. "I've been dying to cut him back, just dying. We thought he'd run good. We got on the Derby trail, like you're supposed to do. Do we think he's a mile and a quarter horse? Probably not. But now we're getting him where he needs to be, a mile, seven eighths, where he might even be a tad sharper. I mean, it all worked out. We're all real happy."

Servis said the $500,000 Grade I Allen Jerkens Memorial (formerly the King's Bishop) at Saratoga on Aug. 25 "is something we'll keep an eye on."

Diversify, a "horse for the course," led from gate to wire in Saturday's $700,000 Grade II Suburban at Belmont Park, kicking away late to win by 6 1/2 lengths over California invader The Lieutenant. Discreet Lover was third and Hoppertunity made another modest contribution to his owners' bankroll by reporting fourth. The favorite, Tapwrit, was fifth. Diversify, a 5-year-old Bellamy Road gelding, ran 1 1/4 miles on a fast track in 1:59.84 with Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons. He now has six wins and two seconds from eight starts at Belmont Park although many of those races were against fellow New Yorkers.

Diversify's trainer, Rick Violette Jr., said the Suburban was "his best race ever. He beat some nice horses, withstood some serious pressure, fast fractions and he obviously loves Belmont." He said the $1.2 million Grade I Whitney at Saratoga Aug. 4 is a target.

Remembering Rita shadowed pacesetter Dalmore in Friday night's $300,000 Grade III Prairie Meadows Cornhusker, edged by that rival heading for home and eased clear, winning by 1 1/2 lengths. Dalmore held off McCraken by 3/4 length for show money. Remembering Rita, sent off at odds of almost 20-1, ran 9 furlongs on a fast track in 1:49.36 with Alex Birzer in the irons. The Spring At Last colt is trained by Doug Anderson.

High North outfinished Mr Freeze in Friday's $250,000 Iowa Derby at Prairie Meadows, landing the winner's slice of the purse by 1/2 length over that rival. Lionite was third. High North, a Midnight Lute colt trained by Brad Cox, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:44.35. Florent Geroux had the mount.

Sunny Ridge waited behind the leaders in Friday's $100,000 State Dinner Stakes at Belmont Park, came three wide turning for home and took charge in the stretch run, winning by 3 1/4 lengths over the odds-on favorite, Timeline. You're to Blame was third. Sunny Ridge, a 5-year-old Holy Bull gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:40.71 with Irad Ortiz Jr. up.

Navy Commander was in command all the way in Saturday's $100,000 betfair.com Long Branch Stakes for 3-year-olds at Monmouth Park and drew clear in the final furlong to win by 3 3/4 lengths over American Lincoln. Show Me the Bucks was third and the favorite, Supreme Aura, weakened to finish fourth. Navy Commander, a Poseidon's Warrior gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:46.66 with Angel Arroyo up.

Distaff

Red Ruby ran like an odds-on favorite should run -- and then some -- in Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Delaware Oaks. With Paco Lopez up for trainer Kellyn Gorder, the Tiznow filly idled behind a long shot pacesetter, took over when that one was finishing and showed her heels to the field, winning by 13 lengths. Coach Rocks was second, another 8 lengths ahead of Mo Shopping.

Red Ruby ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:42.41, backing up her victory in the Grade III Black-Eyed Susan at Pimlico on Preakness weekend. She also won the Martha Washington at Oaklawn before finishing fourth in the Grade III Honeybee at the Arkansas oval.

"I think we came into this race pretty confident," Gorder said, adding Red Ruby was "a little ansty" before the race. "She is not the kind that likes to wait around in the post parade and other the stuff. Once she got in the gate, she was fine. She broke well and I figured she would be forwardly placed today." He said the Grade I Alabama at Saratoga "has been our target and the farther she goes the better."

Sprint

Limousine Liberal, farther back than usual through the early furlongs, made a bold run on the outside of the leaders through the stretch to win Saturday's $350,000 Grade II Belmont Sprint Championship by a neck over Whitmore. Eye Luv Lulu was third. Limousine Liberal, a 5-year-old Successful Appeal gelding, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:21.53 for jockey Jose Ortiz. The stewards conducted an inquiry into some bumping at the top of the lane involving Whitmore, then let the result stand. It was the second win from four starts this season for Limousine Liberal with the other win coming in the Grade II Churchill Downs on Derby Day in Louisville.

"I could see [jockey] Jose [Ortiz] had a ton of horse and I knew he was going to make his run," said Limousine Liberal's trainer, Ben Colebrook. "I didn't want the wire to come too soon because he was coming with a big run. I'm just glad he proved he can win outside the state of Kentucky." Colebrook said he will look at the Aug. 24 Forego Stakes at Saratoga, a 7-furlongs, Grade I "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Sprint. "But we were going to go to the Breeders' Cup even if we had to pay our own way in," he added.

Done Deal dueled with Eurobond through the opening furlongs of Friday's $100,000 Iowa Sprint Handicap at Prairie Meadows, put that one away and rolled home first, 4 lengths to the good of Apprehender. The favorite, Wilbo, was a neck further back in third. Done Deal, a 5-year-old Macho Uno gelding, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:10.67 for jockey Chris Landeros.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Marley's Freedom, the heaviest of favorites, rallied from last of five to win Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Great Lady M Stakes at Los Alamitos by 1 1/2 lengths over Skye Diamonds. Phantom Proton was another 3 lengths back in third. Marley's Freedom, a 4-year-old Blame filly making her second start out of the Bob Baffert barn, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:15.00 with Drayden Van Dyke up. In her previous start, she won the Grade II Desert Stormer at Santa Anita by 7 1/4 lengths with a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 105.

"Drayden knows her," said Baffert assistant Mike Marlow. "We just wanted her to break and then let her relax. I didn't anticipate her being that far back, but that is kind of where she wants to be. He kept her in the clear and rode her like he was on the best horse. She could be a lot of fun the rest of the year."

On Sunday at Belmont Park, Dixie Serenade came from last of eight to post a 47-1 upset win in the $100,000 Victory Ride Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. Classy Act was second, a neck in arrears and 1/2 length ahead of Sower while the favorite, Mia Mischief, faded from the lead to report fifth. Dixie Serenade, a Pennsylvania-bred daughter of Uptowncharliebrown, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:16.57 with Mychel Sanchez aboard.

Elsewhere around the ovals:

Arlington Park

Colonia, making her first start outside France and first for trainer Graham Motion, rallied boldly down the stretch to win Saturday's $100,000 Hatoof Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. Cool Beans, who led most of the way, finished a game second, 1 3/4 lengths behind the winner and 1 1/4 lengths in front of Go Noni Go. Colonia, a Champs Elysees filly, ran 1 1/16 miles on the grass in 1:42.23 with Joe Bravo up. Bravo's quick trip to the Chicago area produced three winners, including two stakes scores. "You do all the talking," he said in response to questions. "I'm just here riding races."

Belmont Park

Homeland Security kicked into gear in the stretch run in Sunday's $100,000 River Memories Stakes for fillies and mares and was there in time, winning by 1 length over pacesetting Savannah Belle. Summesault was third. Homeland Security, a 4-year-old Smart Strike filly, ran 1 1/2 miles on firm turf in 2:26.11 with Irad Ortiz Jr. up.

Presque Isle Downs

Rose Tree took the overland route into the stretch in Sunday's $100,000 Northern Fling Stakes for Pennsylvania-bred fillies and mares, caught the leaders in deep stretch and edged away to win by 1 3/4 lengths. War Baby was best of the rest. Rose Tree, a 4-year-old Harlan's Holiday filly, ran 1 mile on the all-weather track in 1:37.37 with Andrew Wolfsont riding.

Beyond Smart found a late kick in Sunday's $100,000 Leematt Stakes for Pennsylvania-breds, rallying to win by 3/4 length over odds-on favorite Fast and Accurate. Beyond Smart, a 7-year-old Smart Strike gelding, finished 1 mile on the all-weather course in 1:38.09 with Scott Spieth up.

Ellis Park

Bonny Arch rallied four-wide down the stretch in Sunday's $50,000 Ellis Park Turf Stakes for fillies and mares and just did get the job done, winning by 1/2 length. I Remember Moma, Dubara, May Lilly and Burma Road trailed in that order, all within 1/2 length at the finish. Bonny Arch, a 5-year-old Regal Ransom mare, ran 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:41.17 with Chris Landeros riding.

Emerald Downs

Sippin Fire tracked the pace in Sunday's $50,000 Seattle Slew Stakes for 3-year-old colts and geldings, caught fire in the final furlongs and ran on to win by 2 3/4 lengths. Smoothie Lee was second, 3/4 length better than Boundary Bay. Sippin Fire, a Harbor the Gold gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:41.78 with Rocco Bowen at the controls.

Prairie Meadows

Substitution came from next-last of 11 to win Friday evening's $95,000 Iowa Stallion Futurity for eligible state-bred 2-year-olds by a neck over Pepe' Longstocking. Substitution, an Alternation colt, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:04.89 with Robby Albarado in the irons.

Pleasanton

Luck's Royal Flush opened a daylight lead in Saturday's $100,000 Everett Nevin Stakes for California-bred 2-year-olds and fought to the wire, winning by 1/2 length over Leadville with Mr Paytience another neck behind. Luck's Royal Flush, a Lucky Pulpit colt, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:05.00 with Stewart Elliott up for trainer Jeff Bonde.

Evangeline Downs

Americium, with Timothy Thornton riding, tracked pacesetter Mi Copa Roboso early in Friday's $50,000 Opelousas Stakes for fillies and mares, put that one away in the stretch and was fully extended to hold safe the runner-up, Holiday's Angel, by 1 1/4 lengths. Americium, a 4-year-old Brilliant Speed filly, got 1 mile on firm turf in 1:37.76.

Albuquerque

Woman At the Well showed the way in Saturday's $50,000 Petticoat Stakes for 3-year-old fillies and held well at the end, winning by 3 lengths. Kowboy's Gigi was best of the rest, 3/4 length ahead of Laudation. Woman At the Well, an Old Fashioned filly, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:09.36 with Roimes Chirinos in the irons.

Suffolk Downs

Princess Dream battled for the lead in Sunday's $50,000 First Episode Stakes for Massachusetts-bred fillies and mares, finally holding off the late bid of Dr Ruthless by a neck. Princess Dream, a 5-year-old Freud mare, ran 1 mile on a fast track in 1:40.80 with Joel Sone up.

Saint Anna led all the way in Sunday's $50,000 Louise Kimball stakes for state-bred 3-year-olds, eventually winning by 6 3/4 lengths over Yogi Got Milk. Saint Anna, a Kodiak Kowboy filly, ran 6 furlongs in 1:13.80 under Luis Perez.

Dr Blarney had 'em all the way in Saturday's $50,000 Last Dance Stakes for Massachusetts-breds and won by a cozy 3 3/4 lengths over entrymate Sir Alfred. Silent Waters completed the exacta. Dr Blarney, a 5-year-old Dublin gelding, got 1 mile on a fast track in 1:37.99 with Tammi Piermarini in the irons.

Woodbine

Kingsport rallied from last of six, split foes late and went on to win Sunday's $100,000 (Canadian) Shepperton Stakes for Ontario-sired horses by 1 1/2 lengths. Jack's Escarpment was second. The story, however, was the third-place finish by Pink Lloyd, who was bidding for a remarkable 12th straight stakes victory. The prohibitive favorite, he hopped at the start, chased and made the lead in the stretch but could not hang on and finished third. Kingsport, a 6-year-old son of Milwaukee Brew, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on the all-weather track in 1:15.61 with Patrick Husbands up.

Eurico Da Silva, who rode Pink Lloyd, said, "The horse has won a lot of races for me. I'm not going to be upset because we lost today. Bad luck that my horse broke too sharp and when I tried to take him back he was fighting me and I let him run. I made that decision and I had to live with it."

Stifling was awarded the win in Saturday's $100,000 (Canadian) My Dear Stakes for 2-year-old fillies as the judges set down My Gal Betty for bumping in the lane. Tiz Breathtaking was promoted to second by the disqualification. Stifling, a Flatter filly, was ridden by Rafael Hernandez. The 5 1/2 furlongs on the all-weather track took 1:04.84.

Laurel Park

Whereshetoldmetogo went right where jockey Jeremy Rose told him to go in Saturday's $75,000 Concern Stakes for 3-year-olds -- to the front in the final sixteenth and a 3/4-length victory over Old Time Revival. Whereshetoldmetogo, an El Padrino colt, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:22.61.

Delaware Park

Jessica Krupnick won a three-way scramble to the wire in Saturday's $75,000 Dashing Beauty Stakes for fillies and mares, winning by a nose from Lake Pontchatrain and another head from Cairenn. Jessica Krupnick, a 5-year-old Uncle Mo mare, got 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:10.84 with Trevor McCarthy riding.

O Dionysus, Vintage Matters and Utmost battled the whole way around in Saturday's $75,000 Cape Henlopen Stakes and finished in that order with a head and then 3/4 length separating them. O Dionysus, a 4-year-old Bodemeister gelding, ran 1 1/2 miles on firm going in 2:25.99 with Alex Cintron in the irons.

Evangeline Downs

Saturday's $50,000 John Henry Stakes suffered a starting gate incident that left one horse a nonstarter and a timer malfunction that required hand clocking the final time. At the end of it all, the odds-on favorite, Big Changes, was along in the final yards to win by 1 length from Mageez so all was well, more or less.

Belterra Park

Mobil Bonnet split rivals in the stretch run of Saturday's $75,000 Cincinnatian Stakes for Ohio-bred 3-year-old fillies and cleared to a 2-lengths victory. Birdacious was second. Mobil Bonnet, a daughter of Mobil, ran 1 1/16 miles on good turf in 1:46.18 with Jarred Journet in the irons.

Diamond Dust dusted eight rivals in Saturday's $75,000 Hoover Stakes for 2-year-old Ohio-breds, rallying four wide and running on to win by 4 1/2 lengths over Drillit. Diamond Dust, a Paynter gelding, finished 5 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:05.54 with Luis Colon up.

Northlands Park

Sail On By was quickly on the lead in Saturday's $75,000 (Canadian) Shirley Vargo Handicap for fillies and mares, then maintained a comfortable lead throughout, winning by 1 1/2 lengths over Anstrum. Sail On By, a 4-year-old Finality filly, was let go at odds of 17-2 and finished 1 1/16 miles on a good track in 1:45.83 for jockey Neptali Oritz.

Over the bounding waves:

England

Derby winner Masar was forced to miss Saturday's Group 1 Coral-Eclipse with what appears a minor injury but the race turned out to be an exciting one anyway as Roaring Lion edged Saxon Warrior after a tight stretch battle and an extended stewards' inquiry.

Saxon Warrior grabbed the lead nearing the furlong marker but Roaring Lion was making up ground on his outside under encouragement from jockey Oisin Murphy and eventually came to even terms. Racing side by side, Roaring Lion finally got by to win by a neck. Cliffs of Moher was 2 1/2 lengths farther back in third.

Trainer John Gosden said the 1 1/4 miles will be Roaring Lion's limit now and pointed to the Group 1 Juddmonte International at York at the end of August as a likely target. "With any luck, we'll see Masar there, too," he added.

Masar's trainer, Charlie Appleby, said the Godolphin Racing star hurt his off fore leg during training Friday, forcing him to miss a rematch against the horse who finished third and fourth in his wake in the Derby. By Sunday, the trainer said Masar was responding to treatment but no plans would be made for his next race just yet.

South Africa

Do It Again found clear sailing in the stretch run of Saturday's Group 1 Vodacom Durban July at Greyville and made the most of it, shooting to the front midway down the lane to win by 1 1/4 lengths. Jockey Anton Marcus scored his record fifth July win and trainer Justin Snaith, who saddled the first three finishers, notched his third victory in the iconic event.

Made to Conquer was second and Elusive Silva third. But the Snaith-trained favorite, African Night Sky, faded to finish fifth. African Night Sky made a bold move to take the lead early in the stretch after tracking a very slow early pace. While the move did not pan out, staying back of the sluggish leaders also might have played poorly.

Do It Again, a Twice Over gelding, was one of seven 3-year-olds in the 18-horse field as many of the top-level South African stars who featured in recent years have faded from the scene. He won for the fourth time from seven starts.

"It's not often there's a trouble-free July," said Marcus, who had nothing but open space in front of him at the critical juncture. "I was just in a fortunate position. It was a bit of a muddling pace but when I saw the favorite overracing, that pleased me. For me, the most important thing was to keep the horse in rhythm."

Germany

Weltstar outfinished Destino in a tight duel through the final furlong to win Sunday's Group 1 Deutsches Derby at Hamburg by a neck. The favorite, Royal Youzmain, also mounted a late bid but could never get to even terms with the top two and finished third, another 1 1/2 lengths back. Weltstar ran 1 1/2 miles on good turf in 2:32.44 with Adrie de Vries up for trainer Markus Klug.

Weltstar, a Soldier Hollow colt, posted his second straight win.

France

Intellogent, dropping back to a straight mile after finishing fourth in the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club, upset a star-studded field in Sunday's Group 1 Qatar Jean Prat for 3-year-olds at Deauville.

Intellogent, an Intello colt, defeated Cascadian by a neck. Finishing in their wake were the likes of the favorite, Wusool, St James's Palace runner-up Gustav Klimt, French 2000 Guineas runner-up Hey Gayman and Guineas winner Olmedo, who finished last.

Trainer Fabrice Chappet said the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois would be a logical next race for Intellogent,