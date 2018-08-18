Golfer Andrew Johnston takes off pants in front of gallery

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Professional golfer Andrew Johnston removed his pants in front of the gallery before making par on a hole at the 2018 Nordea Masters in Sweden.

Johnston made the wardrobe move on Friday at the Hills Golf Club in Molndal, Sweden. He was on the 12th tee in the second round when he shanked his tee shot into a water hazard.

The man also known as "beef" then decided to remove his soaked pants in favor of a new pair. But he did so in front of a large crowd. Johnston dropped his trousers to the ground and the crowd whistled. He stood in his briefs momentarily, while egging on the gallery, before slipping on the new pair of slacks.

"BRIEF DELAY on the course," Johnston tweeted after the round, along with a video of his exploit.

Johnston shot a 2-under-par 68 in Friday's second round. He shot the same score on Saturday and sits tied for 15th place at 4-under-par for the tournament.

Thomas Aiken and Paul Waring are the current leaders at 13-under-par. Both players were through 10 holes on Saturday when they shared the lead.