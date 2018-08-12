PGA Championship: Koepka holds off Tiger, Scott for win

Brooks Koepka takes his tee shot from the sixth hole during the third round of play at the PGA Championship on Saturday at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka shot a 4-under 66 on Sunday at Bellerive Country Club to win the PGA Championship, his second major championship victory this year and third ever.

Koepka also won the 2018 U.S. Open, joining Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen and Tiger Woods as the only players to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year.

The latter came close to preventing that feat, as Woods put together another fiery rally to challenge Koepka for the crown.

Woods shot a 6-under-par 64 on the day to finish in second, marking his second consecutive top-10 finish in a major after tying for sixth place at The Open last month. Woods' final-round 64 was his lowest score in the last round of a major in his career.

"What he did at Shinnecock -- just bombing it -- and he did the same thing here," Woods told reporters about Koepka's recent performances. "I played with him during a practice round and he was literally hitting it 340, 350 in the air. When a guy is doing that and hitting it straight, and as good of a putter as he is, it's tough to beat."

Similar to Woods, Australia's Adam Scott challenged Koepka in the final round. Scott carded a 67 on Sunday and jockeyed with Koepka and Woods throughout the back nine. Scott finished in third at 13-under-par.

American Stewart Cink (-11) and Spain's Jon Rahm (-11) rounded out the top five in a tie for the fourth position.

Justin Thomas, who won the PGA Championship last year, carded a 10-under-par for a share of sixth place. Jordan Spieth's slow start and Rickie Fowler's disappointing finish led to a tie at 12th place, with both sitting at 8-under-par. Rory McIlroy (-2) ended in a tie for 50th.