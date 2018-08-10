PGA Championship: Woodland sets record, storm suspends second round

PGA golfer Dustin Johnson takes a tee shot on the first hole during Day 2 of the PGA Championship on Friday at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Mo. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

PGA golfer Kevin Kisner leaves the fifth green on Day 2 of the PGA Championship on Friday at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Mo. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

PGA golfer and leader Gary Woodland reacts after missing his putt on the first hole in the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Mo. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Gary Woodland set a tournament record before storms suspended play during the second round of the 2018 PGA Championship Friday in St. Louis. Round two will resume on Saturday morning.

Woodland entered Friday's round at Bellerive Country Club leading the field by one stroke after firing a 6-under-par 64 in the first round. The 34-year-old shot a 4-under-par 66 on Friday, carding a 130 for the first 36 holes of the tournament and setting a PGA Championship record.

Despite the record showing, he leads Kevin Kisner (9-under-par) by just one stroke. Kisner carded a 6-under par 70 in the second round. Brooks Koepka and Charl Schwartzel had the best rounds of the field, firing 7-under-par 63s to tie the tournament record for the lowest score in a round.

"It was nice," Woodland told reporters. "Kevin played beautifully today. He drove the ball unbelievably and he gets that putter going quite often. It was nice to feed off of that energy. The crowds have been massive, which is awesome. So it's good to have that energy as well."

The PGA Championship announced that the round was suspended after 6 p.m. The second round will resume at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The third round will be played in groups of three, teeing off from hole No. 1 and hole No. 10, about 30 minutes after the second round on Saturday.

Koepka is in third place at 8-under-par for the tournament. Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler are tied for fourth place, but Fowler only completed hole No. 10 before leaving the course on Friday for the delay.

Tiger Woods is tied for 23rd at 3-under-par, but only got in seven holes before the suspension.

"I played really well," Koepka said. "I feel like yesterday I played really well too and sometimes you just don't really score very well ... but today I drove it beautifully. My wedges and distance control was very spot on and making the putts."

Woodland is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour but has never won a major championship.