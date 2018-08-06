WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Justin Thomas wins, Tiger Woods 31st

Justin Thomas earned his third victory of the season Sunday at the Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Justin Thomas earned his third victory of the year, winning the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitation at 15-under-par in Akron, Ohio.

Thomas carded a final round of 69, edging second-place Kyle Stanley by four strokes. He shot a 65 in Thursday's opening round, followed by rounds of 64 and 67 entering Sunday's finale at Firestone Country Club.

FedExCup leader Dustin Johnson finished tied for third place at 10-under-par, carding a 64 on Sunday. Tiger Woods finished the tournament tied for 31st place at even par. Woods started out hot, firing a first round of 66. He shot a 68 on Friday before carding back-to-back rounds of 73.

One of Thomas' most impressive shots on the day came on the par-4, 418-yard 11th hole. Thomas hit a 295-yard drive to the left of the fairway, behind several trees. Despite not being able to see the green, Thomas chipped his next stroke over the trees for a 136-yard shot onto the green. He hit a 32-foot putt on his third stroke, slotting the shot just to the right of the hole. Thomas tapped his next stroke in for par, maintaining a round of par through 11 holes.

He would birdie No. 13 and par every other hole on the back nine to earn the victory. Thomas now has nine career wins on the PGA Tour. His grandparents were present for the match, choking up an emotional Thomas after the triumph.

"I'm glad I finally played well around here," Thomas told the Golf Channel. "... I got a little choked up when I saw grandma and grandpa over there."

The 2018 PGA Championship begins on Thursday at Bellerive Golf Course in Town and Country, Mo.