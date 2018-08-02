WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Tiger Woods fires first round 66

Tiger Woods shot a first round of 66 at the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational Thursday in Akron, Ohio. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods made a birdie with a 50-foot putt on the 18th hole Thursday at the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, helping him card a first round 66.

He sat tied for 13th place after the completion of the round on the Firestone Championship South Course in Akron, Ohio. Woods is an eight-time champion at the tournament. Ian Poulter was the solo leader at the tournament when he headed into the clubhouse at 8-under-par, carding a 62 in the first round. Americans Kyle Stanley and Rickie Fowler were tied for second place at 7-under-par.

One of Woods' best shots on the day came on the final hole of the back nine. Woods teed off on No. 10 before wrapping up his first round with the front nine. Woods began the par-4, 464-yard 18th hole by smacking a 284-yard drive. He hit his next shot into the fairway, 16 yards from the hole.

Woods took out his putter for the 50-foot third stroke. He slapped the ball up the fringe to the left of the hole. The ball rode on a slope before coming back to the right, finding the edge of the hole and falling in.

"I kinda fought out a score today, which was good," Woods told the Golf Channel. "I didn't really kinda have it today with my ball striking but I just hung in there and missed the ball in the proper spots pretty much all day and made a couple putts."

A birdie from WAY downtown for Tiger Woods!



Tracking the entire way.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/orEk29GW9T — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 2, 2018

Woods has had seven opening rounds of 66 or better, winning five times with those opportunities at the tournament. He tees off at 2:10 p.m. on Friday with Jason Day in Akron.