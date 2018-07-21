British Open: Zach Johnson drops 100 foot eagle putt

July 21 (UPI) -- American Zach Johnson drained putt from more than 100 feet out for an eagle on the sixth hole in the third round of the 2018 British Open Saturday in Scotland.

Johnson began the day as a co-leader at the tournament along with American Kevin Kisner. He sat tied for seventh place at 5-under-par for the tournament and was one-over-par through 12 holes in the third round.

He approached the 580-yard par 5 at 5-under-par. He made it onto the green on his second shot, but was still very far from the hole. Johnson lined up his putt from more than 100 feet, likley trying to get it close enough for a birdie attempt. He used a bank to his right to send the ball back left. The ball then settled down right before the hole before rolling in, moving Johnson to 7-under-par.

Johnson carded a birdie on No. 7 before making par on No. 8 and No. 9 to finish at 2-under-par through the front nine. He also made par on No. 10 before hitting a bogey on No. 11 and a double bogey on No. 12.

Jordan Spieth led the field with a 9-under-par with a round of 6-under-par through 16 holes on Saturday.