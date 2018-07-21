British Open: Tiger makes charge, Spieth earns share of lead

July 21 (UPI) -- Three Americans top the leaderboard after three rounds at the 2018 British Open and Tiger Woods isn't one of them ... but he's charging.

Woods shot a third-round 66 on Saturday in Carnoustie, Scotland. He sits tied for sixth place at 5-under-par for the tournament heading into Sunday. Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner share the lead at 9-under-par. Spieth shot a third-round 65, while Schauffele carded a 67 and Kisner scored a 68 on Saturday.

Wind was a large factor in scoring Saturday afternoon.

"It got brutal there the last four holes," Kisner told the Golf Channel. "Obviously the last three or four are probably the hardest stretch on the golf course. With that wind blowing, it's all you want."

"... It's going to be fun coming down the stretch tomorrow. I understand the wind is going to blow and it's going to be a dog fight."

Kisner and Zach Johnson shared the lead entering the third round. Johnson was 1-over-par Saturday and moved back to sixth place with Woods at 5-under-par at the Open Championship. American Kevin Chappell is in fourth place at 7-under-par, just ahead of Italy's Francesco Molinari. Woods and Johnson are tied with Webb Simpson, Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in sixth place, four strokes behind the leaders.

Woods' 66 was his lowest round at a major championship since the second round of teh 2011 Masters.

"I didn't want to be too far back if the guys got to 10-under-par today," Woods said. "I know the forecast is for wind tomorrow, but these guys can run away and go hide in this tournament. I had to post a number and try to keep myself within reach."

Spieth and Schauffele tee off at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Kisner and Chappell have a 9:35 a.m. tee time. Woods tees off with Molinari at 9:25 a.m. in Scotland.