British Open: Jordan Spieth pulls off unlikely shot for second straight day

July 20 (UPI) -- Jordan Spieth managed to chip in a birdie from a hill covered rough in the second round of the Open Championship Friday at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

Spieth began the day by making par on hole No. 1 and No. 2. He stepped up to hole No. 3 at 1-over-par for the tournament after shooting a 72 in Thursday's first round.

Spieth approached the 350-yard par 4 by smacking a drive into the rough. His approach shot sailed over the green and landed between some small hills. Spieth followed that shot by chipping one up toward the green. The ball ripped into the side of one of the nearby hills and made a break toward the hole before rolling right in for birdie.

The No. 6 golfer in the world is the defending champion at the British Open. He went on to par hole No. 4 and birdie No. 5 on Friday.

Spieth also hit a spectacular shot on Thursday, but that one didn't go in the hole. He was on hole No. 8 in the first round after shooting 2-under-par through the first seven holes. He hit his drive on the par-3, 187-yard hole near a bunker off of the green.

"Absolutely zero chance of getting this near within a couple of feet around the flagstick," Golf Channel analyst Jerry Foltz said as Spieth approached his second shot. Spieth had several obstacles in his way, with the bunker just a few feet from his ball and sitting between him and the flagstick. He took the risk of hitting the putt uphill and had it ride the lip of the bunker on its way onto the green. The ball hovered closer and closer to the hole. The ball stopped just past the hole and he carded a par after a short putt.

Want to know what's considered 'living on the edge' at Carnoustie? This from @JordanSpieth. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/mhcsA7M38R — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 19, 2018

Spieth sits tied for No. 20 on the leaderboard through five holes in the second round in Scotland.