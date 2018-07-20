British Open: Ian Poulter hits lucky shot over water, through bunker

July 20 (UPI) -- He is set to miss the cut at the 2018 British Open, but Ian Poulter might have hit the luckiest shot of the tournament.

The Englishman hit the improbable shot in the first round on Thursday at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland. Poulter carded a 2-over-par 73 in the first round to sit in 72nd place.

His brilliance came on hole No. 18. Poulter began the back nine with a par on No. 10. He bogeyed No. 11 before making par on the next five holes. Poulter carded another bogey on No. 17 before he approached the tee on No. 18.

The No. 29 golfer in the world hit his drive into the deep rough in the left fescue. His second shot was an absolute rip. Poulter slapped the shot through the tall grass before it bounced over a creek and into a bunker. The ball somehow came back out of the bunker and rolled near the fringe of the green. Poulter left the hole by carding his seventh par of the back nine.

Ian Poulter hit probably the luckiest shot of his life and his reaction tells the tale. Jean van de Velde probably threw the remote at his TV pic.twitter.com/LnEDMrz7iv — Born Salty (@cjzero) July 19, 2018

Poulter didn't fare quite as well on Friday. He shot a 3-over-par 39 on the front nine, including a triple-bogey on hole No. 7. His back nine was even more brutal as he went to the clubhouse at 10-over-par, submitting a score of 81. Poulter carded a 7-over-par 42 over his final nine holes on the course.