Kid Rock sinks 40-foot putt in front of Jack Nicklaus

April 23 (UPI) -- Kid Rock impressed golf legend Jack Nicklaus by sinking a 40-foot putt at the Bass Pro Shops of Golf Celebrity Shootout.

The Bawitdaba singer went Drano on the long attempt Sunday at Top of the Rock golf course in Ridgedale, Mo.

Mark Wahlberg, Larry the Cable Guy and Willie Robertson also participated in the tournament.

Larry the Cable Guy beat Kid Rock for the tournament trophy. Kid Rock was the defending champion. Two-time major championship winner Johnny Miller was Larry the Cable Guy's partner.

Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Trevino were among the other professional golfers participating.

Kid Rock teamed up with Nicklaus for the contest. On one hole, the 47-year-old musician eyed the 40-foot attempt. Nicklaus watched his partner take the stroke, which went to the left before coming back to the right and dropping in. The singer celebrated by lifting his arm up in the air, before turning around and giving a high-five to the 18-time major winner.

"Call him Bob Ritchie or @KidRock, but he's always rock solid when it comes to entertainment," Nicklaus tweeted Sunday night. "What a putt at the @BassProLegends!"

Kid Rock boasted about the strike after watching it fall in.

"Did you see that putt? That was the greatest thing ever," he said in an interview after making the putt. "Boom. In your face, whoever plays golf."

The event featured a Pro-Am on Tuesday and Wednesday, before the tournament began on Thursday. Sunday's final round had an alternate shot format on the front nine and best ball on the back nine.

Kirk Triplett and Paul Broadhurst won the Champions Division of the 2018 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament by shooting 24-under-par and beating Tom Lehman and Bernhard Langer in a playoff.

Nicklaus, Johnny Morris, Tom Watson and Arnold Palmer crafted the course, which opened in 2014.