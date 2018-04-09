Tony Finau posts photos of 'kankle' after Masters

April 9 (UPI) -- Tony Finau might have had the most up-and-down weekend at the Masters and he has the injury to prove it.

Finau shared photos of his banged up left ankle Sunday on Instagram.

He suffered the injury after hitting a hole-in-one on hole No. 7 of the Par 3 Contest at the 2018 Masters Tournament Wednesday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Finau was elated when he sank the shot on the hole. He ran out of the tee box and turned backwards to salute the crowd. His left ankle gave out from underneath his leg and he fell to the ground. Finau managed to pop the dislocated ankle back into place.

He withdrew from the event, but still managed to come back the next day for the main stage. Initial X-rays on his ankle were negative, but an MRI on Thursday revealed he suffered a high ankle sprain.

"Couple pics of the ankle after play this week," Finau wrote Sunday on Instagram.

"Kankle," he wrote for the caption on another photo.

Finau played well at the 82nd edition of the tournament, carding rounds of 68, 74, 73 and 66 to tie for 10th place. His opening round of 4-under-par was good enough to tie him for second place with Matt Kuchar on Thursday. Jordan Spieth led the tournament at that point after a round of 66.

"What a week Top 10 in my @TheMasters debut," Finau tweeted Sunday. "It was an eventful week! Hole in One ✓. Failed Celebration ✓. Adversity ✓. 2 rounds in the 60s ✓. 2019 Masters invite ✓. I believe we find out most about who we are through adversity. Thanks for the well wishes all week!"

Finau, 28, is No. 32 in the World Golf Rankings after his performance at the Masters, good for the highest ranking of his career.