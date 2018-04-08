2018 Masters: Reed leads entering final day

April 8 (UPI) -- Patrick Reed took command of the Masters on Saturday, carding a 5-under-par-67 to give him a three-shot advantage heading into Sunday's final round.

About 250,000 people visit Augusta annually for the tournament, with the average resale ticket price for Sunday's final round going for $2,100, according to WalletHub.

More than 16 hours have been added to the live telecast of the tournament since 1956.

Here are the leaders so far, official tee times, where to watch and highlights from the annual golf tournament:

Ceremonial tee shot

Six-time Masters winner Jack Nicklaus and three-time tournament champion Gary Player teed off the 82nd Masters Tournament. The honorary starters were announced by Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley.

Always a special moment.pic.twitter.com/AEusLBPRLU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 5, 2018

Player grooved his drive first, smoking the left-handed shot, before Nicklaus came out for a few jokes and another celebrated drive.

First round | Thursday, April 5 | Concluded

Jordan Spieth was 2-under-par as he walked over to the tee Thursday on No. 13. He would birdie the par-5, 510-yard hole. But that was just the start of his run. Spieth made five consecutive birdies, before making a bogey on his final hole of the first round.

Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar finished tied for second place at 4-under-par. Henrik Stenson, Adam Hadwin, Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Hao-Ton Li, Rory McIlroy and Rafael Cabrera-Bello finished the first round tied for fourth, at 3-under-par.

On No. 8, @JordanSpieth hits it to 14 feet from 274 yards away, then sinks the putt for an eagle-3. #themasters pic.twitter.com/kp2DKxJ4Cx — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

Tiger Woods was tied for 29th place after a 1-over-par 73.

Second round | Friday, April 6 | Concluded

Patrick Reed finished the first round of the Masters at 3-under-par for a share of fourth place. Reed followed up his Thursday performance with three birdies on the first three holes during the second round. That trend continued throughout the day as Reed finished with nine birdies to sit at 6-under-par for the day and a tournament-leading 9-under-par after two days of action.

Marc Leishman stands at second place after carding a 5-under-par 67. He birdied the first three holes of the day, followed by a masterful eagle on par-5 hole No. 15. Henrik Stenson finished at third place at 5-under-par. Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, both at 4-under-par, currently sit in a tie at fourth place.

ðŸ˜±@MARCLEISH! ðŸ˜±



40 yards of hook. ðŸ¦…



The shot of tournament so far. pic.twitter.com/lOJVkFtuSb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 7, 2018

Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are tied for sixth place at 3-under-par. Tiger Woods was tied for 40th place after a 3-over-par 75 round on Friday.

Third round | Saturday, April 7

It remains Patrick Reed's tournament to lose, as he shot a 5-under-part 67 to take command on a wet Saturday.

Rory McIlroy, who briefly tied for the lead on the front nine, sits in second at -11, with Rickie Fowler five strokes back of Reed for third.

Tiger Woods experienced more frustration in the third round, and remains tied for 40th after an even-par 72.

Final round | Sunday, April 8

Tee time: 10 a.m.

TV: CBS -- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live stream at Masters.com: Featured groups -- 10:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Amen Corner -- Noon to 6 p.m., Hole No. 15 and No. 16 -- 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Broadcast -- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Green jacket ceremony -- 7 p.m.