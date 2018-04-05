Finau hits hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 Contest, dislocates ankle

April 5 (UPI) -- Tony Finau suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle before popping it back into place during the Par 3 Contest at the 2018 Masters Tournament.

You can watch the freak injury here.

Finau injured his left ankle Wednesday on hole No. 7 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. He hit his tee shot to the back of the green, before it rolled back into the hole for an ace.

The 28-year-old sprinted toward the green when he saw the shot go in. He turned around and ran backwards to celebrate, but his left foot collapsed under his leg. Finau stayed down momentarily, before popping his ankle back into place with his left hand and limping away.

The No. 34 player in the World Golf Rankings withdrew from the event. Finau's wife was in attendance and he had his four children caddying for him at the event.

X-rays on his ankle were negative, but he will have an MRI on Thursday morning.

Crazy day. Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I'm optimistic. https://t.co/m9y5T1a9Uy — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) April 5, 2018

"Crazy day. Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I'm optimistic," Finau tweeted Wednesday.

Tom Watson won the Par 3 Contest, which also featured a hole-in-one from Jack Nicklaus's 15-year-old grandson, Gary Nicklaus.