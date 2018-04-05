2018 Masters: Sergio Garcia hits octuple-bogey

April 5 (UPI) -- Sergio Garcia is in danger of not making the cut at the 2018 Masters after hitting a octuple-bogey Thursday in Augusta, Ga.

The 2017 Masters champion carded a 13 on "Firethorn," hole No. 15. He walked up to his tee shot at 2-over-par. He was 10-over-par when he reached hole No. 16.

Garcia hit a 322-yard drive down the left center of the fairway on the 530-yard hole. He then stood 205 yards from the pin, but hit his second stroke into the creek in front of the green. Garcia pulled out a wedge for his fourth stroke, after a penalty drop. He hit the shot past the pin and off the green, before it went back into the water. He hit it into the water again on his sixth, eighth and tenth shots.

He finished the hole by sinking a 10-foot putt.

With his 10th shot of the 15th hole, Sergio Garcia delivered his fifth consecutive ball into the water. #themasters https://t.co/Nj020wsUeB pic.twitter.com/kWA0XBSlUK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 5, 2018

Garcia's 13 is tied for the highest score ever on a single hole at the Masters. He finished the day with a birdie on 16 and making par on 17 and 18.

The Spaniard headed to the clubhouse after carding a 9-over-par 81 in the first round at Augusta National Golf Club.