Tiger Woods on the Masters: 'I'm just there to win'

March 30 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods has his eyes on a fifth green jacket this year at the 2018 Masters Tournament.

The 14-time major championship winner talked about his intentions Friday at TigerWoods.com. This year's tournament at Augusta National Golf Club tees off on April 5 and runs through April 8.

Various back surgeries have kept Woods out of the tournament the past two years. Now he is one of the favorites to win the event.

"That's kind of funny," Woods said, according to his website. "Quite a shift. Six months ago the odds were I wasn't even going to play."

Woods, 42, made his second PGA Tour start in two years in February at the Farmers Insurance Open. He later finished 12th at the Honda Classic and second at the Valspar Championship. He tied for fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 18 at Bay Hill.

"I got a second chance on life," Woods said. "I am a walking miracle."

Woods tied for 17th at the 2015 Masters. His last win at the tournament came in 2005. Woods hasn't won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open. His last PGA Tour win overall came at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

"I'm just there [at the Masters] to win," Woods said.

Rory McIlory and Woods are currently listed at +900 to win the Masters, tied as the favorites for a victory, according to Bovada. Justin Thomas is at +1000, while Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are at +1200.

"Just a few more days until Augusta," Woods tweeted Friday. "I'm excited!