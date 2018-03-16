Tiger Woods: Fan buys Edible Arrangements for back surgeon

March 16 (UPI) -- A Tiger Woods fan recently ordered Edible Arrangements for the golfer's back surgeon as a thank you for making him great again.

Twitter user Claire Rogers posted a screen shot of her order from the company Thursday on Twitter. She sent a 12 count of Heartfelt Thank You Berries to the 14-time major championship winner.

Dr. Richard Guyer, of the Texas Back Institute, performed Woods' surgeries.

"Dr. Guyer -- Thank you for making Tiger Woods great again!! Sincerely, a loyal fan," Rogers wrote in a message for Guyer for a card with the order.

Tiger’s suregon deserves the WORLD so I had to send him a little snack pic.twitter.com/UYnMqDoIvZ — claire rOGers (@rog_royers) March 15, 2018

The Texas Health Center responded to Rogers' gesture.

"He will love it! So kind of you! #gotiger," the Texas Health Center tweeted.

Woods had the first of four back surgeries in 2015, with his most recent occurring in April. Guyer performed a minimally invasive Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion, which included removing Woods' damaged disc and re-elevating the collapsed disc space to normal levels. The operation allowed one of Woods' vertebrae to heal the other, with a goal to relieve pressure on the nerve and give it the best chance for healing, according to Woods' official website.

"The surgery went well, and I'm optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain," Woods said after the surgery, according to TigerWoods.com. "When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long."

Woods entered the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational tied for second place Friday at Bay Hill. He was tied for 28th -- at 2-under-par -- through 11 holes on Friday.

He is the favorite to win the 2018 Masters, which begins on April 5 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.