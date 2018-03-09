Valspar Championship: Tiger Woods hits crazy tree shot, literally breaks internet

March 9 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods is playing so well at the 2018 Valspar Championship that he literally broke the internet.

PGA Tour Live admitted the issue on Friday, saying that the PGA Tour Live app was down in some areas with technical difficulties. Twitter users were posting screenshots of the issue, with error messages and black screens on their devices.

Woods' performance flooded social media platforms with traffic and improved the gallery sizes at the Innisbrook Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

On Thursday he claimed his first lead at a PGA Tour event since Aug. 22, 2015. Woods made a 12-foot birdie on hole No. 2 to get to 4-under-par and earn a share of the lead with Jimmy Walker and Corey Connors. Woods later claimed a solo lead. He finished the day tied for second at 4-under-par. He shot a 70 in the first round on Thursday, before carding a 3-under-par 68 on Friday.

We are experiencing technical difficulties for users in some locations. We are working with our tech partners to fix the issue right away. — PGA TOUR LIVE (@PGATOURLIVE) March 9, 2018

On Thursday, Woods hit an amazing shot on hole No. 16. He settled in behind a tree before swinging an iron and wrapping the shot around the trunk, while swiping the ball from the hazardous lie. Woods knocked his hands on the tree during his follow through and let the club fly.

"It didn't feel very good," Woods said after the hole, according to the Golf Channel. "I moved all the people and even warned them in case the club breaks and gets over there."

Woods' shot went over a lake and just below the green. He then hit a 5-iron shot near the cup and tapped in for birdie.

"To play myself into contention this early into it was nice, and on top of that, to build on what I did a week ago," Woods said after the second round, according to the PGA Tour. "I feel comfortable out there."