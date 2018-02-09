Rory McIlroy five putts after near eagle at Pebble Beach

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Golfer Rory McIlroy had a disastrous result on the fifth hole Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, five-putting for a double bogey.

McIlroy looked like he would pick up a stroke on the hole after his initial strike. He nearly drove the green on the 349-yard par-4 hole.

He attempted a very long putt from the fringe, almost sinking it for an eagle and putting it just six feet past the cup.

Then the drama began.

McIlroy's next shot for birdie missed the cup to the right. His attempt for par also missed the cup, followed by a missed bogey putt.

McIlory is tied for 87th after carding a 74 in Friday's second round. He carded a 68 on Thursday at Pebble Beach. He sits at a 1-under-par 142 through two rounds.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am wraps up on Sunday.

McIlroy is the No. 8 golfer in the world. Dustin Johnson and Beau Hossler lead the tournament at 12-under, while Troy Merritt and Julian Suri are tied for third at 10-under.