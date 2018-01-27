Farmers Insurance Open: Tiger makes cut with late birdie

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods needed a late birdie to make the 36-hole cut at the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods shot a 1-under-par 71 Friday, putting him at a 1-under 143 for the tournament at Torrey Pines in San Diego. He shot a 2-over par 38 on the front nine and a 3-under-par 33 on the back nine on the north course.

The performance meant Woods made his first cut on the PGA Tour since 2015.

"It was a grind. I fought hard," Woods said in an interview with the Golf Channel. "Typical, you know. Just me going out there and fighting for whatever I can get and it felt good."

"I've been away from the game for a couple of years. It's nice just to go out there and compete again. Hopefully I'll be around for the weekend and be able to compete and play and keep building."

Woods' approach on No. 18 landed more than 60 feet from the hole. His eagle attempt stopped just short of the cup, before he tapped it in for a birdie from about 10 inches.

"It was a difficult putt," Woods told reporters. "I took a second look at it from the middle part of the putt, because I saw it actually went uphill at the end. I'm actually glad I did that, because I would have left that putt short."

Woods, 42, is the No. 647 golfer in the world. He is 10 strokes behind tournament leader Ryan Palmer and tied for 65th place.

