President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for a day trip to New Orleans to deliver remarks to the American Farm Bureau Federation on Monday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said the White House is set to serve a menu of fast food selections to the Clemson football team during its national championship visit.

Trump spoke to reporters on Monday when he revealed the culinary options for the Tigers. He said the team will visit on Monday, depending on the weather.

"They are a great team ... an unbelievable team," Trump said. "They'll be coming tonight and I think we're going to serve McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King with some pizza. I really mean it."

"It will be interesting and I would think that's their favorite food."

The Tigers are set to meet with the president during a public event at 6:30 p.m. in the East Room. Clemson is celebrating its 44-16 thrashing of Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship Jan. 7. The victory gave the Tigers two national titles in three seasons.

Trump tweeted after the Tigers' win that he was looking forward to the visit.

"I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th," Trump tweeted on Friday. "What a game, what a coach, what a team!"

Alabama visited the White House last year. Clemson last made the visit in June 2017.