LSU Tigers LB Devin White declares for 2019 NFL Draft

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- LSU All-American linebacker and Butkus Award winner Devin White decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft on Monday.

The star linebacker posted a video to social media and announced his decision to forego his final season of eligibility.

"After careful consideration and prayer, and various conversations with those who are close to me, I have decided to sacrifice the remainder of my college career and enter the 2019 NFL Draft," White said in the video. "It will always be a mission of mine to represent Louisiana State University to the best of my ability."

White is the third LSU player to make the jump to the NFL this season, joining defensive back Greedy Williams and defensive lineman Ed Alexander.

White led the Tigers with 123 total tackles, including 12 tackles for losses. He had three sacks and forced three fumbles, recovering two.

The Louisiana native thanked LSU fans and coaches, including a special message to Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron.

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord , “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Jeremiah 29:11 NIV#GetLive40 #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/ZeOazpbOPc — DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) January 14, 2019

"Thank you for caring about me much more than a player, but rather a son," White said about Orgeron. "Thank you for leading this team to a great season, building upon what you are capable of doing for this team in the near future."

White became the first Butkus Award winner in the school's history. He finished his career at LSU with 286 total tackles, including 28.5 tackles for losses, 8.5 sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles and nine passes defensed.