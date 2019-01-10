Ohio State Buckeyes QB Tate Martell enters NCAA transfer portal

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tate Martell makes a call in the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers on September 1 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Martell entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tate Martell could be on his way out of Columbus.

Sources told Lettermen Row that Martell entered the NCAA transfer portal. The report from Thursday afternoon also named West Virginia and Miami as two possible landing spots should Martell move on.

West Virginia lost starting quarterback Will Grier to the NFL Draft and Miami Hurricanes signal-caller Malik Rosier ended his redshirt senior season.

Sources confirmed to The Athletic that Martell added his name to the transfer portal, but it doesn't guarantee he will leave the school.

The NCAA allows players the opportunity to speak with other schools about a possible switch when entering the transfer portal. Martell can remove his name from the portal at any time and potentially stay with Ohio State.

Martell can also stay in the portal for as long as he wants, but Ohio State can rescind his scholarship once he enters.

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Justin Fields announced his transfer to Ohio State on Jan. 4, creating a tense competition between the two players.

RELATED Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins declares for 2019 NFL Draft

Martell staked his claim to the starting quarterback job when reports originally surfaced about Fields joining the Buckeyes before the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins declared for the 2019 NFL Draft earlier this week to open up the Buckeyes' quarterback competition in the spring.

Martell committed to Ohio State in 2017 but took a redshirt in his freshman season. He played in six games this year and compiled 269 yards on 23-of-28 passing with one touchdown and no interceptions. He added 22 rushes for 128 yards and two scores on the ground.